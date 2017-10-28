Tommy Heuer completed 22 of 28 passes for 308 yards and six touchdowns to lead Oceanside over Hempstead, 42-27, in a Nassau I football game Saturday. Heuer now has the school record for most passing yards in a single season with 2,286, passing his brother, Tyler, according to coach Rob Blount. Jake Lazzaro had six catches for 155 yards and four TDs, and Derek Cruz had six catches for 45 yards and one TD for the winners. Bryan Aguilar led the team with 12 tackles, and Michael Scibelli recorded eight tackles, three for a loss, one sack, and one forced fumble for Oceanside (8-0).

Uniondale 27, Herricks 20: Danny Ashley scored the go-ahead TD on a 16-yard run with 55 seconds left to lead Uniondale. Ashley ran for 202 yards and three TDs on 16 carries, and Rolando Meyers-Turner had 81 yards on the ground with one TD on eight carries. Meyers-Turner also completed 6 of 10 passes for 108 yards. Jared Hardy had three catches for 51 yards for Uniondale (5-3).

advertisement | advertise on newsday

East Meadow 21, Long Beach 13: Shawn Regan connected with T’shyne Johnson with a 27-yard pass on third-and-20 with five minutes left, which set up Mike Grech’s 4-yard TD run to give East Meadow (4-4) a 21-7 lead. Regan had 130 rushing yards and a TD on 11 carries and Grech had 85 yards and two scores on 20 carries. Eddie Buckhaults finished with six tackles, including a sack, and Liam Laskowski had five tackles with a sack for the winners.

Freeport 35, Farmingdale 7: Aaje Grayson ran for 104 yards and two TDs on 12 carries to lead Freeport (6-2) in the week’s only Friday game on the conference schedule. Gregory Pimental ran for 120 yards and a TD on 13 carries and Terrance Edmond added 74 yards on 18 carries. Edmond also completed 10 of 18 passes for 80 yards and two TDs, both to Jayvian Allen in the second quarter. Allen had six catches for 63 yards. Robert Fitzsimmons had seven tackles, and Justin Lescouflair, Ikce Quiles and Myles Norris each recorded a sack for Freeport.

Baldwin 27, Westbury 6: Osarogie Aibangbee had 169 yards and two TDs on 10 carries to lead Baldwin (3-5). Aibangbee also had an interception. Nate Holmes recovered a fumble and returned it 70 yards for a score and Seagun Green and Jalon Rease both had interceptions for Baldwin.

Massapequa 33, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 7: Kenny Galvin completed 8 of 12 passes for 161 yards and two TDs to lead Massapequa (7-1). Owen Glascoe began the scoring for the Chiefs when he caught a 78-yard TD pass. He totaled two catches for 88 yards. Teammate Garrett Gibbons caught three passes for 49 yards and a TD, and rushed for 44 yards and a TD. Angel Petrakis had six carries for 74 yards and a score, Alec Surrow had a rushing TD and seven tackles, and Frank Tofano also had seven tackles for Massapequa.

Syosset 34, Hicksville 0: Thomas Dolciotto rushed ran for 127 yards and three TDs on 13 carries to lead Syosset (4-4). Corey Rosenberg caught five passes for 72 yards and a TD for the Braves, all in the first half. His 19-yard TD catch from Alex Berland started the scoring and gave Syosset a 6-0 lead. Ciaran Niceberg and Robert Taurisani each had interceptions, and Andrew Harris led the defense with eight tackles and two sacks in the shutout victory.