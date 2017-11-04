Nassau I roundup: Diaz delivers for Oceanside

Bernie Diaz scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 80-yard run with 4:06 remaining to lead No. 1 Oceanside over No. 8 Baldwin, 14-7, in the Nassau I quarterfinals on Saturday. Trailing 7-0 entering the fourth quarter, the Sailors (9-0) tied the score on Derek Cruz’s 10-yard pass to Diaz with 8:50 remaining. Diaz ran 17 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and helped seal the win with an interception in the final three minutes. Dylan Judd had seven tackles and Michael Scibelli added five tackles and a sack.

Farmingdale 49, Uniondale 34: Kevin McCormick rushed for 152 yards on 30 carries scoring five touchdowns and he completed 5 of 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown to help No. 4 Farmingdale beat No. 5 Uniondale. The Dalers (6-3) scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter — two rushing touchdowns by McCormick and a 52-yard touchdown catch by Matt Olbeter. Uniondale pulled to within one in the fourth quarter after Danny Ashley scored on a 23-yard rushing touchdown which made it 35-34. But the Dalers scored the final 14 points of the game to pull out the victory. Linebackers Vinny Delia and Dan Almedina combined for 18 tackles.

Massapequa 42, Hempstead 18: Angelo Petrakis ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead No. 2 Massapequa (8-1) over No. 7 Hempstead. Garrett Gibbons ran for 87 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score. Frank Tofano had 13 tackles.

Freeport 27, East Meadow 7: Gregory Pimentel ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and also added a 73-yard touchdown reception to lead No. 3 Freeport (7-2) over No. 6 East Meadow. Aaje Grayson ran eight times for 53 yards. Terrance Edmond completed 2 of 5 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Robert Fitzsimmons recorded 10.5 tackles.