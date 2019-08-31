TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Conference I players to watch in 2019

Chris Bradberry, Port Washington High School during the

Chris Bradberry, Port Washington High School during the Newsday 2019 Top100 Football Team photo shoot on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
CHRIS BRADBERRY, Port Washington

Had 23 receptions for 454 yards and eight touchdowns.

TERRANCE EDMOND, Freeport

Dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 889 yards and four scores and passed for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns.

NICK LUNDIN, Farmingdale

Passed for more than 1,000 yards with 18 touchdowns.

CHARLIE MCKEE, Oceanside

Passed for 2,460 yards with 27 touchdowns as a freshman.

DAN MEANEY, Massapequa

Big strong powerful lineman on both the offensive and defensive side.

MYLES NORRIS, Freeport

Three-year starter, physical, strong lineman.

NICK PLATIA, Oceanside

Had 36 receptions for 412 yards and six touchdowns.

ALEX RENDE, Massapequa

Speedy, swift receiver for the Chiefs.

KEVIN WILSON, Farmingdale

Strong two-way player, rushed for more than 400 yards.

