Jared Hardy caught Rolando Meyers-Turner’s 18-yard touchdown pass in overtime Saturday to give Uniondale a 50-42 victory over Long Beach in Nassau I.

Meyers-Turner ran for 166 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown and two-point run. Meyers-Turner also completed 8 of 14 passes for 155 yards, three touchdowns and two PAT completions for Uniondale (4-2). Hardy had five receptions for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Damion Collins recorded 105 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns. Danny Ashley had 108 yards on 11 carries and one rushing touchdown in the first half. Oliver Escobar went 2-for-3 on PAT kicks. Uniondale tallied over 500 yards of offense.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 12, Westbury 8: Joe Pizzuto made an interception in the end zone with 2:24 remaining in the fourth to seal the win for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (2-4). Westbury took an 8-0 lead after a second-quarter touchdown and two-point run. Mike Schatt started the scoring off for Plainview on a 6-yard run. Schatt also completed 11 of 18 passes for 90 yards. Jordan Futerman scored the go-ahead score on a 16-yard run with 3:20 remaining in the fourth. Futerman had 28 carries for 132 yards. Dylan Bucking and Harrison Kyriacou led the Hawks’ defense with nine tackles.

Oceanside 43, Baldwin 13: Thomas Heuer completed 17 of 26 passes for 374 yards and six touchdowns to lift Oceanside (6-0). Heuer scored all six touchdowns in the first half, breaking a school record for most touchdown passes in a half, according to Coach Brian Ellis. Heuer also tied a school record for most touchdown passes, which was set by his brother Tyler Heuer in 2010 against East Meadow, according to Ellis.

Jake Lazzaro caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Judd had two catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Francesco Ancona was 5-for-5 on extra points, putting him in third place in kicking points in the county, according to Ellis. Bryan Aguilar recorded a sack and nine tackles. Bernie Diaz had 91 receiving yards and had seven tackles, including one for loss (five yards) and a pass break-up.

Syosset 39, East Meadow 28: Alex Berland completed 19 of 30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns to lead Syosset (2-4). Thomas Dolciotta ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 16- yard touchdown pass. Syosset led 27-7 at halftime.

Freeport 28, Hempstead 6: Terrance Edmond completed 11 of 14 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead Freeport (4-2). Edmond also ran for 60 yards on four carries. Gregory Pimentel rushed for 34 yards on nine carries with one touchdown. Aaje Grayson had 12 carries for 83 yards. Freshman Jayvian Allen recorded two touchdown catches for 38 receiving yards. Jordan Jackson registered three receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. Giovanni Martini went 4-for-4 on PAT kicks. Robert Fitzsimmons made eight tackles. Makhai Jinks tallied four tackles and two sacks. Arnold Cruz recorded four and a half tackles. Ikce Quiles had four tackles.

Hicksville 14, Herricks 7: Matt Smith and John Kennedy connected for touchdowns of 15 and 65 yards in the first half to lead Hicksville (2-4). Punter Esai Garcia punted five times for 310 yards and had three punts downed inside the 10-yard line.