Chris Mousavi nailed the game-winning 33-yard field goal with six seconds left to lead Bellmore JFK over Valley Stream Central, 27-26, Saturday in Nassau II.

Joel Rosario gave Valley Stream Central a 26-24 lead with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Armani O’Brady and a 2-point conversion catch with 1:52 remaining.

Jordan Pitti rushed 13 times for 130 yards and Matt Jones rushed five times for 42 yards and a touchdown. Jake Fuller caught six passes for 125 yards and Richard Draude caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Marco Travaglione made 11 tackles for Bellmore JFK (4-4).

MacArthur 9, Carey 0: Calvin Louie had a 46-yard run and Benny Orlando capped the 92-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with a minute remaining in the game for MacArthur (5-3).

Mike Manfredo blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt by Carey with 2:55 remaining before the touchdown drive. Hugh Kelleher had a sack in the end zone with 8:50 left in the third for a safety and MacArthur’s first score. Louie had 134 yards on 14 carries and Orlando added 52 yards on 16 carries.

Elmont 40, Sewanhaka 28: Brian Jean-Baptiste was 12- for-20 with 179 yards and three touchdowns for Elmont (5-3). Chester Anderson had six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Djalo carried 13 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Uduak-Okodi added a touchdown pass.

Calhoun 27, South Side 7: Nick Turrini had 13 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Calhoun (5-3). Ariel DeJesus rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Casimano rushed for 101 yards. Dan Marcello made an interception and returned it 43 yards. DeJesus had six tackles including two for losses.

Manhasset 45, Jericho 13: Grant Petracca ran 21 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown for Manhasset (5-3). Manhasset led 24-0 after Petracca’s 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Peter Spampinato made an interception and six tackles. Aiden Mulholland recovered a fumble.