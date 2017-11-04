Nick Turrini scored on a 1-yard run with two minutes remaining to break a tie at 19 and lead No. 6 Calhoun to a 26-19 win over No. 3 MacArthur in a Nassau II quarterfinal Saturday.

Calhoun’s Matt Marziliano forced and returned a fumble 3 yards for a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 19.

Turrini had nine rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown, Ariel DeJesus ran five times for 48 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Casimano ran 16 times for 91 yards and a touchdown. Marziliano added four tackles and blocked a PAT for Calhoun (6-3) in its first playoff win in school history. Ariel DeJesus had 10 tackles for Calhoun, which plays No. 1 Garden City in the semifinals on Friday at 7:30 pm at Hofstra. MacArthur is 5-4.

Garden City 31, Bellmore JFK 0: Justin Coppola rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries to lead No. 1 Garden City (9-0) past No. 8 Bellmore JFK (4-5). Matt Granville set up Coppola’s first touchdown carry from six yards out after returning an interception to the Bellmore JFK 42-yard line on the Cougars’ first offensive play. Cole Dutton also had an interception. Matt Flanagan returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown to give Garden City a 17-0 advantage in the second quarter. Coppola tacked on two more touchdowns later in the quarter. Ford Carney added nine carries for 70 yards, and quarterback Colin Hart completed 4 of 8 passes for 36 yards and ran for 32 yards on six attempts.

Mepham 48, South Side 7: Michael Proios completed 7-of-12 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries for two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Mepham (7-2) over No. 7 South Side (4-5). Nah’jel Sands had 13 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown and Jack Gibbons had two catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. South Side’s James Hatcliffe had nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble and Matt Hegi and Mike Osorio both had six tackles and a sack. Mepham will host No. 5 Carey Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hofstra.