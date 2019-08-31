Nassau Conference II players to watch in 2019

CHRISTIAN SULLIVAN, Garden City

Sullivan will be an instrumental piece on a Trojans defense as an edge rusher with the skill and power to overwhelm opposing blockers.

BILLY KEPHART, Garden City

He is an anchor on the Garden City offensive line, who helped pave the way for one of the Island’s most dynamic rushing attacks.

JASON KESSLER, Carey

Kessler led the Seahawks to the county finals last season after throwing 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also completed 64% of his passes to throw for 1,556 yards and averaged eight yards per attempt.

HUGH KELLEHER, MacArthur

Kelleher is an impact player on both sides of the ball for the Generals. Last season, he ran for 1,221 yards and 13 touchdowns and also made 87 tackles.

SEAN TIERNEY, MacArthur

Earned first season All-Long Island honors last season and was instrumental in creating space for a rushing attack that averaged 200 yards per game. He also had 27 tackles and a sack.

CHRIS BARRY, East Meadow, RB/OLB, Jr.

The junior is a big play threat who averaged 11 yards per carry (385 yards on 35 rushes), who scored six touchdowns from scrimmage while adding two more on special teams returns.

AIDAN MULHOLLAND, Manhasset

He is a versatile weapon for the Indians offense, who ran for 650 yards, added 246 through the air and scored nine total touchdowns.

MATT HEGI, Mepham

Hegi is a defensive force, who made 96 tackles and added five sacks, a safety, and a fumble recovery. He also ran for six touchdowns.

ROBERT NUNEZ, Valley Stream Central

Nunez lined all over the field for the Eagles offense last season, showcasing versatility and athleticism, while also making his presence felt on defense.