Phil Krpata caught the tying 51-yard touchdown pass from Kevin McCormick with 2:31 left and Briant DeFelice kicked the extra point to lead Farmingdale over Baldwin, 21-20, Saturday in Nassau I.

McCormick completed 14 of 22 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Smikle had six receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a 26-yard touchdown with 3:47 left in the game. Ryan Charleston had eight tackles and Vinny Delia had three sacks for Farmingdale (5-2).

Massapequa 42, Uniondale 7: Garrett Gibbons ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and caught two passes for 25 yards and a TD to lead Massapequa (6-1). Angelo Petrakis ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Alec Surrow caught a 35-yard touchdown, had six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Freeport 34, East Meadow 6: Gregory Pimentel ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns on six carries to lead Freeport (5-2). Aaje Grayson had 128 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Terrance Edmond added 38 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Freeport ran for 288 yards as a team and averaged 12.5 yards per rush. Justin Lescouflair had three tackles and an interception, and Ikce Quiles had 6.5 tackles, including one for a loss.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 27, Hicksville 7: Jordan Futerman carried 17 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (3-4). Futerman’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Plainview a 14-0 lead entering halftime. Mike Schatt completed 4 of 9 passes for 100 yards and threw a 10-yard TD pass to Julian Purnell. Schatt added eight rushing attempts for 49 yards. Joe Pizzuto had 64 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and recovered a fumble. Dylan Bucking finished with eight tackles, including a sack. Harrison Kyriacou also recorded eight tackles.

Hempstead 41, Herricks 7: Tylique Walker had four carries for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown, and caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown to lead Hempstead (3-4).

Walker had a 56-yard punt return in the third quarter that led to a Dashawn Meadors 3-yard touchdown run. Meadors had 11 carries for 61 yards, and added two receptions for 95 yards and a receiving touchdown. Jaden Mann completed 7 of 10 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Tyhair Best had a 70-yard touchdown reception and Amara Koroma had a 70-yard touchdown run, and was 5-for-6 on PATs.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Oceanside 42, Long Beach 14: Tommy Heuer completed 23 of 33 passes for 329 yards and six touchdowns to lead Oceanside (7-0). Oceanside led 35-0 at halftime. Derek Cruz caught seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown and ran for 122 yards on six carries, Bernie Diaz had five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Lazzaro caught four passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

Syosset 33, Westbury 6: Alex Berland completed 14 of 23 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a touchdown to lead Syosset. Corey Rosenberg had five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown and Robert Taurisani had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Dolciotta rushed 10 times for 52 yards and a touchdown for Syosset (3-4).