Greg Lethbridge scored the winning touchdown off a 10-yard rush with a minute left in the game to lead South Side over Carey, 28-21, in Nassau II on Saturday. Pat Leach added the two-point conversion.

South Side (4-3) trailed 21-20 going into the fourth quarter. The Cyclones defense, which held Carey to less than 100 rushing yards, forced the Seahawks to punt with two minutes remaining to set up the winning drive.

During the drive, Trent Davis completed a 40-yard pass to Alex Dikman on fourth-and-10. Davis was 11-for-23 with 216 yards and two touchdowns. Dikman had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Leach added five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown reception and had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Calhoun 29, MacArthur 26: Thomas Casimano scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 26-yard run with 7:03 remaining to lead Calhoun (4-3). Casimano had 124 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns.

On the previous drive, Ariel DeJesus (seven tackles), sacked MacArthur quarterback Kyle Acquavella, forcing MacArthur to punt. Nick Turrini had 13 carries for 127 yards and one rushing touchdown, and also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keith Rosales.

Bellmore JFK 35, Jericho 6: Thomas Tiongson had eight carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bellmore JFK (3-4). Jordan Pitti rushed for 60 yards and a score, and Jason Coules rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Jones was 6-for-10 for 175 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Fuller. Marco Travaglione led the defense with 10 tackles and two sacks.

New Hyde Park 21, Manhasset 7: Josh Destin had 18 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns to lead New Hyde Park (2-5). Destin tied the score at 7 on an 8-yard run in the second quarter. He also scored the go-ahead touchdown off a 36-yard run in the third quarter. Nick Lopez rushed for 42 yards and scored the final touchdown of the game with a 15-yard run. Jon Sanchez completed 9 of 12 passes for 116 yards.

Garden City 42, Valley Stream Central 7: Colin Hart completed 3 of 3 passes for 53 yards and rushed five times for 94 yards and a touchdown to lead Garden City. Trevor Yeboah-Kodie ran three times for 23 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Coppola had two catches for 30 yards. Kyle Steinbach caught a halfback pass from Tyler Wuchte for a 53-yard touchdown for Garden City (7-0).