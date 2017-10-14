Thomas Casimano had 14 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead Calhoun over New Hyde Park, 40-21, in Nassau II Saturday. Casimano also had a 25-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Nick Turrini ran for 36 yards on four carries and a touchdown in the first quarter. Turrini also completed 4 of 5 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

South Side 24, Sewanhaka 0: Trent Davis threw two first half touchdown passes of 8 and 25 yards and Luke Kuchar added a 12-yard rushing score for South Side (3-3). South Side led 21-0 at halftime. Pierce Fine converted 3 of 3 point after tries and kicked a 44-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Valley Stream Central 30, Manhasset 6: Armani O’Brady had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Valley Stream Central (2-4). O’Brady had rushing touchdowns of 20 and 25 yards. Quincy Caton caught a 35-yard touchdown pass and Chukwuemeka Ukanwoke added a 45-yard touchdown catch.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mepham 42, Bellmore JFK 14: Michael Proios completed 7 of 12 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mepham (6-0). Marco Baez blocked a punt in the first quarter that was picked up and returned 21 yards by Dayton Dunn to give Mepham a 12-0 lead. Nick Cucinella had a 62-yard touchdown reception and a 85-yard kickoff return for a score. Kevin McCleneghan had four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, Nah’jel Sands added six rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown and Michael Estevez had six rushes for 60 yards and a score. James Hatcliffe had a team-high 11 tackles and Matt Hegi made six.

Jericho 30, Great Neck 6: Jay Chen ran for a 42-yard touchdown and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety to give Jericho (1-5) an early 8-0 lead. Benny Mark found Corey Wong for a six-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter as the Jayhawks led 17-0 at halftime.