Mike Ciuffo’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Michael Harding with one second remaining, capped a seven-play 70-yard drive and gave Plainedge a dramatic 17-14 victory over Wantagh Saturday in Nassau II.
Giancarlo Vacca tacked on the extra point for the final margin as Plainedge improved to 6-2. He kicked two extra points and a 22-yard field goal. Harding had five receptions for 86 yards and Ciuffo completed 9 of 14 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Bornkamp had three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Dion Kuinlan rushed 20 times for 118 yards. Damon Rivera had eight tackles.
Roosevelt 20, Bethpage 18: Farrakhan Anderson made a game-saving tackle on a potential tying two-point conversion run with four seconds left for Roosevelt (6-2). Tay’vion Johnson recovered the onside kick to end the game.
Roosevelt took a 20-12 lead on a seven-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard touchdown run by Kevon Hall with 2:39 remaining. Bethpage answered with a 75-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jason Seiter to Frank Ragusa that made the score 20-18. Hall rushed 32 times for 316 yards and two touchdowns.
Lynbrook 28, Roslyn 14: Joey Castillo carried twice for 62 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lynbrook (3-5). Steven Hendrickson added a 34-yard touchdown carry and Dylan Shapiro’s 4-yard run gave Lynbrook a 28-0 lead after three quarters.
Lawrence 35, Glen Cove 14: Suquan Stayes’ 28-yard run with 1:38 left in the third quarter broke a 14-14 tie for Lawrence (7-1). Nick Pasquierello recovered a Roslyn fumble on the ensuing kickoff, leading to Chris Collier’s 38-yard touchdown run with 10:58 left . Lawrence scored the game’s final 21 points. Collier rushed 20 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Division 20, Valley Stream North 7: Matt Longo had six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown for Division (3-5). Kenny Reilly had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown. Joe Munge rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also made eight tackles.
Hewlett 35, Floral Park 14: Vinny Morello rushed 16 times for 267 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 64 and 92 yards, leading Hewlett (4-4). Matt Mannino scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter. Chris Rodriguez made 16 tackles and Gavin Adler added 14 tackles and a deflected pass. This is the first time in three years the Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs.
