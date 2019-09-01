Nassau Conference III players to watch in 2019

DOM BARBUTO, Lynbrook

A physical run-stopping linebacker who had 125 tackles last year, Barbuto uses his instincts as much as his strength to make plays.

IDRIS CARTER, Roosevelt

Carter will be the key ton an offense that will look to throw the ball more than ever. Carter’s athleticism will let the Rough Riders to run a multiple offense. “It’s all on his shoulders,” coach Joe Vito said.

DEVON CHRISTOPHER, Glen Cove

Christopher will be asked to shoulder a heavy load on offense. The two-year starter completed 45 of 79 passes last year for 527 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 460 yards and four scores.

TIM HUTCHINSON, Valley Stream N.

A contender for the Thorp Award last season, Hutchinson ran for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also will be featured on defense at linebacker.

NICK LICALZI, South Side

An athlete who moves around between skill positions, Licalzi had 1,100 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. Licalzi was a second team all-Long Island selection last year.

WILLIAM PICKETT, South Side

Pickett made an impact with both his arm and legs. He ran for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns and threw for three touchdowns and 493 yards for the Cyclones last season.

NICK TERESKY, Wantagh

Teresky is a physical running back who ran for more than 1,000 yards and will set the tone for the offense with his smash mouth running style. On defense, he’s a hard-hitting safety who had five interceptions.

DAN VILLARI, Plainedge

One of the top QBs in the county, Villari completed 80 of 128 passes for 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for over 1,110 yards. He’ll play a key role in the defensive backfield as a starting cornerback.

TOM VON BARGEN, Wantagh

Von Bargen will look to use his speed to make plays on both sides of the ball. He had more than 1,000 yards rushing last season and is a threat to score anytime he has the ball in his hands. He scored 15 total touchdowns last year, taking it to the house in all three phases of the game.