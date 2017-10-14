Christian Fredericks completed 10 of 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and added 13 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead Lawrence past Wantagh, 43-15, in Nassau III. Wantagh was on a 17 game winning streak before Saturday’s game. Chris Collier had 16 carries for 107 yards and three touchdowns for Lawrence (5-1). Chris Rodas had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Rodas and Keijohn Graham led the defense with 10 tackles, three for a loss and Suquan Stays had seven tackles and two sacks.

Floral Park 27, Glen Cove 26: Mike Incantalupo caught the winning touchdown pass from Mitchell Kozak with four minutes remaining to lead Floral Park (3-3). Aidan Fogerty and Jack Scala sacked Glen Cove’s quarterback on fourth-and-8 to seal the victory for Floral Park late in the fourth quarter. Incantalupo set up the touchdown drive by converting a fake punt for a first down and also blocked Glen Cove’s final PAT, to keep the score at 26-20. Kozak completed 11 of 18 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Matich had four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Charles Mealing returned an interception for 33 yards and a score and Andrew Hyde led the defense with 11 tackles. Incantalupo had nine tackles and blocked a punt in the second quarter.

Roosevelt 33, Hewlett 14: Kevon Hall rushed for 313 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns to lead Roosevelt (4-2). Idris Carter had 12 yards on two carries and a touchdown. Carter also completed 9 of 15 passes for 103 yards. Farrakhan Anderson recorded 57 yards on six receptions. Tay-veon Johnson registered a 32-yard catch. Wilfredo Perez went 3-for-4 on PATs. Jeriah Smith made 13 tackles and Kali White had eight tackles.

Valley Stream North 7, Lynbrook 3: Timothy Hutchinson’s 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put Valley Stream North ahead 6-3 in its Nassau III win. With 5:50 left in the game Joe Gisonda pinned Lynbrook deep on its own 5-yard line with a 40-yard punt. Lynbrook advanced the ball to midfield and on fourth-and-8, Gisonda picked off a Lynbrook pass with 2:00 minutes remaining to preserve the win for Valley Stream North (4-2).

Bethpage 42, Roslyn 16: Jason Seiter, Chris Greco, Jack Raia, Angel Peretta, and T.J. Hart each had rushing touchdowns to lead Bethpage (4-2). Bethpage had 13 total rushers combine for 245 yards. Seiter completed all three passes he attempted for 69 yards and had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mark Rossini. Ryan O’Neill forced a fumble that was recovered on the Roslyn 3-yard line by Robert Darvik to set up Seiter’s touchdown run.

Plainedge 42, Division 14: Mike Ciuffo completed 10 of 13 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns to lead Plainedge (5-1). Dan Villari completed 1 of 2 passes for 31 yards, a touchdown and two two-point conversions. Dion Kuinlan rushed for 196 yards. Brian Bornkamp caught three passes for 41 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Yarusso had 84 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Michael Harding caught both passes on the extra points.