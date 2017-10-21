Michael Vaughan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to lead Glen Cove over Roslyn, 30-8, in Nassau III Saturday for its first win of the season.
Samad Hill ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Joey Grella added 50 yards on 11 carries for Glen Cove (1-6).
Wantagh 34, Valley Stream North 13: Anthony D’onfrio ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Wantagh (6-1). Pat Walsh ran for 116 yards on 12 carries and Jake Castellano completed 8 of 14 passes for 125 yards and a score.
Lawrence 28, Lynbrook 7: Chris Collier ran for 183 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns for Lawrence (6-1). Christian Fredericks completed 9 of 11 passes for 107 yards. Isaiah Godwin had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown on Lynbrook’s first offensive play after Lawrence took a 21-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Chris Rodas had nine tackles, four for a loss and one sack. Jeavon Johnson had six tackles, two for a loss and a forced fumble and Suquan Stays recorded a sack.
Roosevelt 33, Floral Park 7: Kevon Hall carried 13 times for 228 yards and four touchdowns for Roosevelt (5-2). Hall scored his third touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run with one second remaining in the first half to give Roosevelt a 20-7 lead. Hall also had a team-high seven tackles. Dante Hawkins had a 6-yard touchdown run and recovered two fumbles. Idris Carter completed 6 of 9 passes for 75 yards and Tyriek Goss had four receptions for 49 yards.
Hewlett 27, Division 7: Vinny Morello rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Hewlett (3-4). Chris Rodriguez had 10 tackles, Matt Mannino added eight and Max May made four tackles and an interception.
