Nassau Conference IV team-by-team football preview
1. COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS
2018 record: 10-2
Coach: Jon Mendreski, 4th year
KEY PLAYERS
Richie Striano, QB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Casey Reynolds, WR/DB, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Dom Striano, OL/DE, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Ethan Burdo, OL/LB, 6-1, 240 LB, Sr.; Peter Striano, OL/DE, 6-1, 205, Sr.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS
Richie Striano, who played running back last season, will slide over to quarterback for the defending Long Island Class IV champions. He last played quarterback on junior varsity and will look to build a strong connection with his top playmaker, receiver Casey Reynolds.
2. SEAFORD VIKINGS
2018 record: 8-3
Coach: Rob Perpall, 25th year
KEY PLAYERS
Nick Brandi, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.; Tim Russell, OL/DL, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Pat Quinn, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Logan Masters, QB, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Tom Viscio, RB, 5-10, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS
Logan Masters returns for his senior season at signal-caller, seeking to lead Seaford to its second consecutive conference final. Lineman Nick Brandi also will play a vital role for the Vikings.
3. CLARKE RAMS
2018 record: 7-2
Coach: Tim O’Malley, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Lucas Abbatiello, RB/DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Karl Bouyer, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Chris Stokum, OL/DE, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Mike Heavey, OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.; Jack Layburn, OL/OLB, 6-1, 200, Sr.
ABOUT THE RAMS
Clarke will lean on an experienced offensive line anchored by Karl Bouyer. He also will make his presence felt on the defensive line.
4. LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS
2018 record: 3-6
Coach: Casey Neilly, 4th year
KEY PLAYERS
Carlo Paz, RB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Patrick Fallon, OL/DL, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Matthew Jones, OL/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Christian Eletto,TE/DE, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Daniel Riso, 5-9, 170, RB/DB, Sr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
Paz leads the way as Locust Valley looks to advance deeper into playoffs.
5. WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS
2018 record: 5-5
Coach: Dominic Carre, 10th year
KEY PLAYERS
Jeremiah Forti, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Brandon Musallam, RB/SS, 5-4, 150, Sr.; Peter Theordoratos, QB/DB, 5-9, 160, Jr.; A.K. Karbo, FB/LB, 5-8, 215, Jr.; Brian Pierre-Louis, TE/DB, 6-2, 175, Jr.
ABOUT THE RAMS
With Jeremiah Forti as the only returning starter, Carre said the team “will look for greater balance on offense.” Musallam is expected to play a key role in both the backfield and secondary.
6. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS
2018 record: 3-5
Coach: Joe Guastafeste, 5th year
KEY PLAYERS
Tyler VanEtten, RB/LB, 5-7, 202, Jr.; Christian Campbell, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Ryan Pean, RB/LB, 5-9, 177, Sr.; Nicholas McCarthy, RB/LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Dylan Samayoa, OL/DL, 5-10, 188, Jr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
Guastafeste described this version of the Falcons as “one of the more athletic groups I have ever had at South. We will take more chances this year.”
7. EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS
2018 record: 5-5
Coach: Russell Pajer, 25th year
KEY PLAYERS
Caleb Alvarez, RB/FS, 5-9 165, Sr.; Ezequiel Espinal, RB/LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Dominic Sarro, OL/DL, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Craig Kelly, TE/DL, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Franklin Infante, RB/CB, 5-10, 135, Jr.
ABOUT THE ROCKS
Looking to build upon its trip to the county semifinals behind the leadership of running back/free safety Alvarez and running back/linebacker Espinal.
8. MALVERNE MULES
2018 record: 5-4
Coach: Kito Lockwood, 10th year
KEY PLAYERS
Rashad Teachey, QB/RB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Louis Ridley, RB/WR/LB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Gerardo Delligatti, OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Jr.; Michael Warren, WR/DB, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jayden Lee-Mitchell, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Jr.
ABOUT THE MULES
Offense will rely heavily on the dynamic combination of Teachey and Ridley, both of whom can be featured at three different positions.
9. CARLE PLACE/WHEATLEY FROGS
2018 record: 2-6
Coach: Tim Moran, 14th year
KEY PLAYERS
Brian Cumming, QB/DB, 5-9, 140, Sr.; Aidan Wong, FB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Bernie Choi, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Collin Sheridan, OL/DL, 6-1, 250, Jr.; John Buffolino, OL/DL, 5-10, 260, Jr.
ABOUT THE FROGS
With Cumming leading the way, the Frogs have their sights set on a turnaround season. Aidan Wong also will be looked upon to make a big impact on both sides of the ball for East Rockaway.
10. ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS
2018 record: 2-6
Coach: Tom McCormick, 6th year
KEY PLAYERS
Cameron Provenzano, RB/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Joe Gagliardo, TE/LB, 6-1, 185, Jr. Tyler Becklein, FB/LB, 5-11, 210, Jr.; Joe Caputo, FB/LB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Frank Caputo, RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
McCormick said he will implement a new offense (flex bone) that will center around Provenzano. He also will run a new 5-3 defense.
11. OYSTER BAY BAYMEN
2018 record: 7-1
Coach: Dan Ruskowski, First year
KEY PLAYERS
Sean O’Toole, QB/S, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Moises Maldonado, PB/DE, 5-11, 243, Jr.; Josh Gomez, OL/LB, 5-11, 215, Jr.; Zack Hornosky, RB/S, 5-10, 164, Jr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN
Ruskowski described this group as “a team with new faces, that’s hungry, dedicated and ready to compete. Our goal is to build the program, while being a competitor in every game.”
12. FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
2018 record: 3-5
Coach: Ron Baskind, 33rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Aaron Daniels, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Billy Daal, RB/LB, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Tyler Henry, OL/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Nick Hoffman, OL/DL, 5-8, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE QUAKERS
Two-way starters Daniels and Daal will be key to Quakers' success.
