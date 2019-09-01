1. COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

2018 record: 10-2

Coach: Jon Mendreski, 4th year

KEY PLAYERS

Richie Striano, QB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Casey Reynolds, WR/DB, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Dom Striano, OL/DE, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Ethan Burdo, OL/LB, 6-1, 240 LB, Sr.; Peter Striano, OL/DE, 6-1, 205, Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

Richie Striano, who played running back last season, will slide over to quarterback for the defending Long Island Class IV champions. He last played quarterback on junior varsity and will look to build a strong connection with his top playmaker, receiver Casey Reynolds.

2. SEAFORD VIKINGS

2018 record: 8-3

Coach: Rob Perpall, 25th year

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Brandi, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.; Tim Russell, OL/DL, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Pat Quinn, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Logan Masters, QB, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Tom Viscio, RB, 5-10, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Logan Masters returns for his senior season at signal-caller, seeking to lead Seaford to its second consecutive conference final. Lineman Nick Brandi also will play a vital role for the Vikings.

3. CLARKE RAMS

2018 record: 7-2

Coach: Tim O’Malley, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Lucas Abbatiello, RB/DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Karl Bouyer, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Chris Stokum, OL/DE, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Mike Heavey, OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.; Jack Layburn, OL/OLB, 6-1, 200, Sr.

ABOUT THE RAMS

Clarke will lean on an experienced offensive line anchored by Karl Bouyer. He also will make his presence felt on the defensive line.

4. LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

2018 record: 3-6

Coach: Casey Neilly, 4th year

KEY PLAYERS

Carlo Paz, RB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Patrick Fallon, OL/DL, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Matthew Jones, OL/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Christian Eletto,TE/DE, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Daniel Riso, 5-9, 170, RB/DB, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

Paz leads the way as Locust Valley looks to advance deeper into playoffs.

5. WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

2018 record: 5-5

Coach: Dominic Carre, 10th year

KEY PLAYERS

Jeremiah Forti, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Brandon Musallam, RB/SS, 5-4, 150, Sr.; Peter Theordoratos, QB/DB, 5-9, 160, Jr.; A.K. Karbo, FB/LB, 5-8, 215, Jr.; Brian Pierre-Louis, TE/DB, 6-2, 175, Jr.

ABOUT THE RAMS

With Jeremiah Forti as the only returning starter, Carre said the team “will look for greater balance on offense.” Musallam is expected to play a key role in both the backfield and secondary.

6. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Joe Guastafeste, 5th year

KEY PLAYERS

Tyler VanEtten, RB/LB, 5-7, 202, Jr.; Christian Campbell, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Ryan Pean, RB/LB, 5-9, 177, Sr.; Nicholas McCarthy, RB/LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Dylan Samayoa, OL/DL, 5-10, 188, Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

Guastafeste described this version of the Falcons as “one of the more athletic groups I have ever had at South. We will take more chances this year.”

7. EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS

2018 record: 5-5

Coach: Russell Pajer, 25th year

KEY PLAYERS

Caleb Alvarez, RB/FS, 5-9 165, Sr.; Ezequiel Espinal, RB/LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Dominic Sarro, OL/DL, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Craig Kelly, TE/DL, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Franklin Infante, RB/CB, 5-10, 135, Jr.

ABOUT THE ROCKS

Looking to build upon its trip to the county semifinals behind the leadership of running back/free safety Alvarez and running back/linebacker Espinal.

8. MALVERNE MULES

2018 record: 5-4

Coach: Kito Lockwood, 10th year

KEY PLAYERS

Rashad Teachey, QB/RB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Louis Ridley, RB/WR/LB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Gerardo Delligatti, OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Jr.; Michael Warren, WR/DB, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jayden Lee-Mitchell, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Jr.

ABOUT THE MULES

Offense will rely heavily on the dynamic combination of Teachey and Ridley, both of whom can be featured at three different positions.

9. CARLE PLACE/WHEATLEY FROGS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Tim Moran, 14th year

KEY PLAYERS

Brian Cumming, QB/DB, 5-9, 140, Sr.; Aidan Wong, FB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Bernie Choi, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Collin Sheridan, OL/DL, 6-1, 250, Jr.; John Buffolino, OL/DL, 5-10, 260, Jr.

ABOUT THE FROGS

With Cumming leading the way, the Frogs have their sights set on a turnaround season. Aidan Wong also will be looked upon to make a big impact on both sides of the ball for East Rockaway.

10. ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Tom McCormick, 6th year

KEY PLAYERS

Cameron Provenzano, RB/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Joe Gagliardo, TE/LB, 6-1, 185, Jr. Tyler Becklein, FB/LB, 5-11, 210, Jr.; Joe Caputo, FB/LB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Frank Caputo, RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

McCormick said he will implement a new offense (flex bone) that will center around Provenzano. He also will run a new 5-3 defense.

11. OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

2018 record: 7-1

Coach: Dan Ruskowski, First year

KEY PLAYERS

Sean O’Toole, QB/S, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Moises Maldonado, PB/DE, 5-11, 243, Jr.; Josh Gomez, OL/LB, 5-11, 215, Jr.; Zack Hornosky, RB/S, 5-10, 164, Jr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN

Ruskowski described this group as “a team with new faces, that’s hungry, dedicated and ready to compete. Our goal is to build the program, while being a competitor in every game.”

12. FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Ron Baskind, 33rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Aaron Daniels, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Billy Daal, RB/LB, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Tyler Henry, OL/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Nick Hoffman, OL/DL, 5-8, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS

Two-way starters Daniels and Daal will be key to Quakers' success.