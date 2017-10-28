Kyle Kandel’s blocked extra point with 1:57 remaining in the game helped lift Clarke past Locust Valley, 27-26, Saturday in Nassau IV.
On the previous play, Thomas O’Brien scored his third touchdown on a 4-yard run to bring Locust Valley within a point.
Austin Carman-Lyons scored his second touchdown with 9:56 remaining in the fourth quarter to put Clarke (3-5) ahead by 7. Carman-Lyons had 20 rushes for 94 yards and Antonio Ianniello added 19 rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Anthony Caputo completed a 55-yard touchdown to Anthony LaRossa on a double pass to give Clarke a 13-7 lead at halftime.
Carle Place / Wheatley 14, West Hempstead 7: John DeRidder rushed for 50 yards and had two touchdowns to lead Carle Place/Wheatley. DeRidder scored in the second quarter on a 4-yarde run and in the third quarter on a 1-yard run with 4:33 left to give his team the lead.
Tziah Albert scored on the two-point conversion to put Carle Place (5-3) up by 7. Corey Iglesias blocked a punt in the third quarter. Luke Caliendo made 11 tackles and Joe Cola added 10 tackles. Dylan Vincenti Lance Costa had nine tackles each.
Cold Spring Harbor 41, Mineola 14: Nick Basso ran three times for 95 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cold Spring Harbor, which completed an 8-0 regular season for the first time since 2001, according to Newsday records.
Connor Cassidy ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Jacob Bruno had a 61-yard touchdown run. Kevin Winkoff had a 33-yard touchdown reception. Thomas Milana had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also added an interception for Cold Spring Harbor.
Seaford 35, Malverne 6: Tyler Volpi ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Seaford (6-2).
Volpi also contributed two receptions for 14 yards and had an interception and six tackles. His 10-yard touchdown carry in the third quarter gave Seaford a 28-6 advantage.
Quarterback Logan Masters completed 6 of 9 passes for 104 yards and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Luke Farrant in the second. Zach Grof had three receptions for 88 yards for Seaford.
East Rockaway 22, Island Trees 12: Dylan Henshaw blocked a punt and Tariq Chavis recovered the ball in the end zone, giving East Rockaway (4-4) a 14-0 lead. Henshaw then scored midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run, which was set up by Caleb Alvarez’s 65-yard run. Alvarez opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run and had 12 carries for 168 yards. Henshaw carried 24 times for 94 yards.
