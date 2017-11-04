This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Nassau IV roundup: Masters-to-Allen the difference for Seaford

Seaford's Logan Masters looks to pass against Locust

Seaford's Logan Masters looks to pass against Locust Valley during a game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Newsday Staff
Sean Allen caught the game-winning 31-yard touchdown pass from Logan Masters with 15 seconds left to lead No. 2 Seaford over No. 7 West Hempstead, 14-12, in a Nassau IV quarterfinal on Friday. Seaford’s Andrew Chirico blocked a punt with 35 seconds left to set up Seaford’s two-play, game-winning drive. On the first play of the possession, running back Ryan Butler took a pitch and threw the ball back to Masters for a 15-yard completion before Masters threw the game-winner to Allen. West Hempstead recovered the ensuing onside kick at midfield before Luke Farrant intercepted a pass at the Seaford 20-yard line to seal the win. In the second quarter, West Hempstead scored two touchdowns to take a 12-7 lead. Nick Calandra had 14 tackles for Seaford (7-2).

Locust Valley 14, Clarke 0: Ramell Phillips’ 65-yard run with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter set up the final touchdown by Matt Dellaquila to lead No. 3 Locust Valley (6-3) over No. 6 Clarke. Dellaquila had a 4-yard rushing touchdown and totaled 52 rushing yards. Phillips had 13 carries for 139 yards and a rushing touchdown, which he scored in the first quarter.

Carle Place/Wheatley 35, North Shore 14: Luke Caliendo rushed for 96 yards off 10 carries scoring two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Carle Place/Wheatley (6-3) over No. 4 North Shore. Caliendo blitzed North Shore on a 6-and-third play forcing a fumble. Corey Iglesias recovered the fumble and was tackled about the 4-yard line. That set up Matt Baltzer’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second half, putting Carle Place 28-7. John DeRidder rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Iglesias, Joey Cola and Lance Costa all lead the defense with nine tackles. DeRidder returned an interception for 25 yards to end the game.

Cold Spring Harbor 42, Malverne 12: Connor Cassidy had 18 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor (9-0) over No. 8 Malverne. Cassidy started the scoring off on a 56-yard run. Teddy Bentley completed 4-of-9 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Winkoff caught a TD pass in the fourth quarter. Joey Labretti and Thomas Milana each had seven tackles.

