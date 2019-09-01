TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Conference IV players to watch in 2019

Karl Bouyer of Clarke poses for a portrait during the Newsday Varsity Football Season Preview Photo Shoot at company headquarters, located at 235 Pinelawn Road in Melville, NY, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

KARL BOUYER, Clarke

Bouyer recorded 47 tackles, including seven for loss, and five sacks last season. He is also a powerful drive blocker and displays quality speed and agility.

CASEY REYNOLDS, Cold Spring Harbor

Reynolds had 16 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns last season as Cold Spring Harbor’s top receiver. His chemistry with new quarterback Richie Striano will play a vital role.

CALEB ALVAREZ, East Rockaway

Alvarez, East Rockaway’s lead running back, averaged 6.3 yards per carry for the Rocks last season. The free safety displayed his playmaking ability by picking up 60 tackles.

PAT FALLON, Locust Valley

Fallon led the Falcons in both sacks and tackles for loss in 2018. Fallon is one of Locust Valley’s lead blockers on offense.

CARLO PAZ, Locust Valley

Paz displayed an impressive ability to both close out on ball-carriers and cover in space, as the linebacker led Locust Valley in both solo tackles and interceptions last season.

RASHAD TEACHEY, Malverne

At 5-10, 165 pounds, Teachey is one of the more versatile athletes in the conference, as he can be featured at three different positions, quarterback, running back and defensive back.

NICKY BRANDI, Seaford

Brandi is a game-changer on both the offensive and defensive line for the Vikings. His presence on the offensive line will be crucial toward the success of quarterback Logan Masters.

LOGAN MASTERS, Seaford

Masters will look to lead Seaford to its second consecutive Nassau IV final in 2019. The Vikings fell to Cold Spring Harbor last season, 27-7. He will be featured as one of the centerpieces of Seaford’s power offense.

JEREMIAH FORTI, West Hempstead

Forti rushed for 700 yards and seven touchdowns and recorded 50 tackles at linebacker in 2018. The Rams rely heavily on his leadership, as the senior will be their only returning starter this season.

