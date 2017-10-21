Cole Neuendorf caught a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown from Ryan Costanza in the fourth quarter to lead Island Trees over Mineola, 31-28, on Friday in Nassau IV.

Precious Bolaji ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries to help Island Trees (4-3) open up a 24-0 lead in the second quarter.

Mineola scored the next four touchdowns to take a 28-24 lead, including three rushing scores by Christian Diaz. Brian Comacho had an 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown for the fourth score.

Carle Place/Wheatley 14, Locust Valley 7: Luke Caliendo capped off a 17-play, 87-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with nine minutes remaining in the game to break a tie at 7. Tziah Albert intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line for Carle Place/Wheatley (4-3) on a throw from the 18 with nine seconds remaining to preserve the win. Albert rushed for 91 yards on eight carries, including a 60-yard touchdown.

Valley Stream South 32, Oyster Bay 14: Nick Hernandez rushed for 226 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns for Valley Stream South (4-3) on Saturday. Hernandez rushed for touchdowns of 45, 1, and 9 yards. Michael Hicks ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Matt Doncell scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal with seven minutes left in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 12-7 lead.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cold Spring Harbor 17, Malverne 0: Hunter Guarneri returned an interception 65 yards at the end of the second quarter to put Cold Spring Harbor (7-0) up 14-0 in the second quarter on Friday. Teddy Bentley completed 11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Nick Basso rushed nine times for 60 yards and Connor Cassidy had 10 carries for 54 yards. Dom Striano had eight tackles and a sack.

East Rockaway 52, Friends Academy 20: Dylan Henshaw rushed for 191 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns to lead East Rockaway (3-4) on Saturday. Tariq Chavis had six carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Jarell Brown ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Seaford 33, North Shore 7: Joe Angelastro rushed for 214 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown for Seaford (5-2) on Saturday. Tyler Volpi ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and led the defense with seven tackles.

West Hempstead 41, Clarke 28: Anthony Galan rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown to lead West Hempstead (4-3) on Saturday. West Hempstead rushed for 420 yards. Frank Messina had 10 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Tim Shanley had 12 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns.