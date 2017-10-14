Nick Hernandez ran for 278 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries to lead Valley Stream South over Malverne, 41-26 in Nassau IV Saturday.

Hernandez added an interception. Ismail Abdullah had 86 yards and two TDs on 10 carries and seven tackles on defense, and Michael Hicks had 74 yards on 12 carries for Valley Stream South (3-3).

Valley Stream South trailed 26-14 at the half, but shut out Malverne in the second half to earn the comeback win.

Cold Spring Harbor 26, Clarke 7: Teddy Bentley rushed for two touchdowns to lead Cold Spring Harbor (6-0). Bentley also completed 3 of 10 passes for 70 yards and Nick Basso ran for 109 yards and one TD on 15 carries. Connor Cassidy had 48 rushing yards on nine carries for CSH and Tommy Milana opened the scoring with a 60-yard punt return for a TD in the first quarter. Teammate Hunter Guarneri had a 51-yard catch in the third quarter and fumble recovery in the fourth. On defense, the Seahawks’ Richie Striano made 10 tackles, Dom Striano had three sacks, and Peter Striano and David Marasciullo each had one sack.

West Hempstead 39, East Rockaway 14: Anthony Galan ran for 78 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead West Hempstead (3-3). Lee Boodoo added 53 yards and a score on the ground, Frank Messina had 95 yards on six carries and Latrell Rawling had a 38-yard TD run. Chris Jean-Louis had two interceptions, one a 100-yard TD return.

Locust Valley 14, Seaford 0: Thomas O’Brien ran for 177 yards on 15 carries, and Matt Dellaquila ran for 32 yards and a touchdown to go with 12 tackles and an interception to lead Locust Valley (5-1). Ramell Phillips caught two passes for 32 yards and a TD and rushed for 45 yards.

North Shore 28, Friends Academy 10: Dan Livoti connected with Joe Magliocco on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give North Shore a 21-0 lead. Livoti completed 2 of 3 passes for 102 yards, and had a rushing TD in addition to the scoring pass for North Shore (4-2). James Ledden had four carries for 62 yards and a TD and Ryan Murphy added three rushes for 21 yards and a score in the win. Sal Groe had key a sack in the third quarter to halt a Friends Academy drive.

Island Trees 24, Oyster Bay 14: Ryan Costanza completed 13 of 19 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown to lead Island Trees (3-3) in a game played Friday. Costanza also completed two two-point conversion passes and caught another. Precious Bolaji had 11 carries for 17 yards and two TDs and four receptions for 90 yards. Cameron Provenzano caught three passes for 68 yards and a TD and his brother Christian Provenzano led the defense with four tackles and an interception.

Carle Place/Wheatley 26, Mineola 14: Tziah Albert had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown to lead Carle Place/Wheatley (3-3). John DeRidder added six carries for 68 yards and a TD, Dylan Vincenti had three carries for 28 yards and a score, and Matt Baltzer had a 7-yard TD run. Lance Costa had a team-high six tackles in the win and Cesar Villegas had two fumble recoveries.