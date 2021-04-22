For the first time ever the high school football season was played in the spring. Nassau and Suffolk will crown four conference champions, but there will not by any Long Island champions for the first time since 1992.

And as much as it is disappointing that there is no Long Island champion in the four classifications, the Nassau and Suffolk County titles are now the focus.

"It’s still very exciting in a year that we were very lucky to have a football season," said Floyd coach Paul Longo, who has guided the Colonials to five LI titles. "There’s still a buzz and a fantastic playoff atmosphere."

Floyd (4-1) will host Whitman (4-1) for the Suffolk Conference I title on Friday at 5 p.m. Whitman stormed to the League II regular-season crown with a dominant victory over Lindenhurst, the defending Division II champion, and then crushed Longwood, 30-6, in a conference semifinal last week.

The Wildcats make for an interesting story line because they hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years before snapping the streak last week.

Ahh, but this is the year of COVID, where anything is possible, including football in the spring! And Whitman, well, they’re for real. The Wildcats are loaded with athletes on both sides of the ball.

"We can play with anyone and we’re proving that every week," defensive back Tim Hunter said. "We know people doubt us and that just fuels us more."

The Wildcats' strength is team speed in the secondary and linebacker. The offense runs behind Nicholas Bottoni, a strong-armed junior quarterback, and the hard running of halfback A.J. Evans.

However, the matchup with Floyd is not a good one for Whitman. The football giant that lurks in Mastic Beach knows all about the pressure of championship games. The Colonials' offense is simple — they run you over. There is no need to worry about speedy defensive backs who can cover in space because Floyd rarely throws the football. In fact, they’ve only completed one pass all season.

"We have been successful for years with our offensive philosophy," Longo said. "We run the ball and when we execute up front it’s tough to stop. Whitman is an excellent football team and they’re red-hot. I’m very impressed with the quarterback and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. We’re definitely not taking them lightly."

The other side of the matchup should also concern Whitman coach Robin Rosa. The Floyd defensive front is one of Long Island’s best led by ends Brian Benson and Darius Arrington. And Bottoni hasn’t seen that kind of pressure. He needs to get the ball out quickly to talented wide receivers Brandon Ivy, Chris Silverio and Hunter or the ride to the championship will end.

Westhampton at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, Friday, 6 p.m.: The Suffolk Conference III title is on the line. Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire threw a for a school-record 500 yards and five TDs in a 47-21 win the last time they met.

Bellport at West Islip, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: The Suffolk Conference II crown comes down to defense. Can Bellport contain elusive Lions quarterback Joe Costantino?

Mount Sinai at Shoreham-Wading River, Saturday, 1 p.m.: The Suffolk Conference IV title game matches familiar foes. Shoreham shut out Mount Sinai, 28-0, in the season opener.

Syosset at Oceanside, Friday, 6 p.m.: Syosset scored 64 points in a win over Farmingdale, and they’ll need that kind of offense to keep up with record-breaking quarterback Charlie McKee and the Sailors.

East Meadow at Massapequa, Saturday, TBA: They did not meet in Nassau Conference I. Can the Jets slow down quarterback John Giller and the Chiefs' offense? East Meadow runs the ball with halfback Chris Barry, who has consistently been over 100 yards per game.