Gridiron Greats: Week 1

CHAD BLASZKY, Newfield: He ran in the winning two-point conversion with 15 seconds left in a 35-34 win over Riverhead. He also made 15 tackles, including four for a loss.

VINCE D’ALTO, Kings Park: He ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 88 yards and two scores in a 41-0 win over Amityville.

ARIEL DEJESUS, Calhoun: He had 18 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 27-21 win over Bellmore JFK. He rushed for 89 yards and a score.

MIKE LADONNA, West Islip: He rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries with two two-point conversions in a 29-28 win over Bellport.

LUKE LOMBARDI, Plainedge: He scored on touchdown runs of 56 and 44 on his only two carries in a 43-13 win over North Shore.

CHARLIE MCKEE, Oceanside: He completed 14 of 17 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-6 win over Westbury.

MAX NAPOLI, Northport: The halfback rushed for 107 yards and an 11-yard touchdown and he returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score in a 47-28 win over Hills East.

ARMANI O’BRADY, Valley Stream Central: He passed for 190 yards and a score and rushed for 164 yards with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a 22-18 loss to Carey.

QUINN O’HARA, Whitman: He completed 16 of 21 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns in a 49-46 win over Brentwood.

MIKE SABELLA, Mount Sinai: He had 16 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

MARK SPANO, Carey: He made a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line as time expired in a 22-18 win over Valley Stream Central. He had eight tackles.

JADEN ALFANO-ST. JOHN, Westhampton: He rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught a 35-yard scoring pass in a 35-13 win over Eastport-South Manor.

KENDALL WILKINSON, Whitman: He had 10 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-46 win over Brentwood.