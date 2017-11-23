North Babylon’s Sobotker, Estrella share special bond

Anthony Sobotker and David Estrella may have started their football careers on opposite teams, but it seems like North Babylon’s dynamic duo has been together for everything else since.

The seniors are both starting running backs and linebackers for the Bulldogs this season. The pair, who have also wrestled varsity since seventh grade, are defending county champs: Sobotker at 145 pounds and Estrella at 152. (Sobotker finished third in the state, while Estrella was fourth).

Fittingly, their friendship started on the football field as members of the North Babylon Athletic Club youth football program. But there was one issue: Their dads coached different teams:

“Our dads were both coaches, so we always got drafted on separate teams,” Estrella said. “But he’s always been my best friend since we were younger. We have a bond you can’t break.”

That bond has radiated throughout the entire Bulldogs team this season. North Babylon (10-1) faces Garden City (11-0) in the Long Island Class II championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

The two storied programs are tied with four other teams that have won a record six LICs. This is the Bulldogs’ first trip to Long Island’s ultimate game since 2009. Sobotker and Estrella were fourth-graders back then, and were in the stands as Garden City beat North Babylon at Hofstra, 9-6.

“I remember being in the crowd,” Sobotker said. “I was watching and thinking, “I gotta get here one day.’ ”

Sobotker and the Bulldogs finally get their chance, but his road to Hofstra has been difficult. Sobotker said he suffered a non-contact knee injury in 2015 against Copiague in Week 5 that forced him to miss the rest of his sophomore season, and most of last year.

“He had a devastating injury and he was devastated,” said Bulldogs coach Terry Manning, who coached Anthony’s father, Bobby, in 1984, as well as his older brother, Brandon, who graduated last season. “It took him a couple of weeks to get his act together offensively. But then he started rolling.”

As did the Bulldogs, who have allowed just 10.6 points per game in their last five contests and have won seven straight games. Estrella has been the centerpiece of the Bulldogs offense with 1,938 yards (third-best on Long Island), 26 touchdowns and a 7.4 yards per carry average. Sobotker added 551 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

The two text regularly, and admit that their conversations have become more emotional lately.

“We know it’s our last game ever together, and we are trying to make the most of it,” said Estrella, who recently signed a national letter of intent to Stony Brook for lacrosse. “We want to make our dreams a reality, and try to make memories with our brothers.”