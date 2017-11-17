Nick Sokol is at the heart of the North Babylon offensive line. The center does battle in the trenches on every play as the Bulldogs grind down opponents.

The North Babylon offense leaves little to the imagination. Run right, run left, run up the middle, and coach Terry Manning likes it that way. He imposes the Bulldogs’ will on opponents.

North Babylon set the tone early in Friday night’s Suffolk II championship game against West Islip at Stony Brook University. On the Bulldogs’ first possession, halfback David Estrella burst up the middle behind Sokol’s block and raced 64 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

“Yeah bro’ we come at your front seven with our front seven, plain and simple,” Manning said. “You have to beat our guys up front and contain our back.”

North Babylon scored on its first three possessions and took a 20-0 lead at the half. The line of Sokol, guards Joe Kolk and Isaac Stumpf, tackles Terrence Hassel and Keyshawn Phillip and tight ends Rich Sellers and Jalen Blue cleared the way as the Bulldogs rushed for 204 first-half yards.

North Babylon’s front seven was so dominant it finished the half with eight first downs to West Islip’s one. Estrella had 129 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and Anthony Sobotker added 61 yards on five carries.

The Bulldogs were was equally impressive on the defensive side, holding West Islip to 13 total yards in 20 plays and recording sacks by Sobotker, P.J. Tchinnis and Quadir Russell.

It was more of the same in the second half. On a critical third-and-1, Estrella followed blocks by Stumpf and Hassel, hurdled a man in the secondary, and was gone for a 45-yard backbreaking touchdown for a 27-6 lead with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Manning is not a disciple of the spread offense. He is about old fashioned, hard-nosed football. That philosophy was on full display last night as North Babylon won its first Suffolk crown since 2009.