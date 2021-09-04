TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Nicholas La Rosa #36 of North Shore, left,
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

North Shore vs. Clarke

Print

Clarke hosted North Shore in their Nassau Conference IV football season opener on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Seafords John Raucci tries to cut the corner Photos: East Rockaway vs. Seaford football Deer Park TE Roony Elmon is brought down Photos: Rocky Point vs. Deer Park football Wantagh's Ryan Graham grabs the touchdown pass over Nassau IV football final: Wantagh vs. North Shore Manhasset's Aiden Mulholland (88) breaks into the secondary Nassau III football final: Manhasset vs. Plainedge photos Jack Cascadden #21 of Garden City puts his Nassau II football final: Garden City vs. MacArthur photos Massapequa DL Robert Koelmel stops Oceanside RB Andres Nassau I football final: Massapequa vs. Oceanside photos West Islip celebrates its victory over Bellport in Photos: Suffolk Conference II football championship Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire runs the sidelines during Suffolk III football final: Sayville vs. Westhampton Floyd QB LaDuke Harris connects for a 12 Suffolk Conference I football final: Floyd vs. Whitman Massapequa's Tyler Payne (40) takes down Andres Duran Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa football Anthony Reale #25 of Wantagh tackles Tom Koford Photos: Seaford vs. Wantagh football Whitman RB Tim Hunter takes the handoff fourteen Photos: Whitman vs. Longwood football Leisaan Hibbert of Half Hollow Hills East finds Photos: Bellport vs. Hills East in Suffolk II semis West Islip WR Ryan Behrens sidesteps the tackle Photos: West Islip vs. Bellport football Devin Cline of Rocky Point pushes off Marc Photos: Harborfields vs. Rocky Point football James McHugh #1 of Seaford, right, gets congratulated Photos: Seaford vs. Clarke football Plainedge quarterback Joe Iadevio (14) gets taken down Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage football Sayville WR CJ Messina grabs the pass, and Photos: Sayville vs. Westhampton football Jon Zenny of Hewlett breaks through for the Photos: Valley Stream South vs. Hewlett football William Feldmann #22 of North Shore, left, gets Photos: North Shore vs. CSH football Syosset quarterback Stephen DeStefani passes to his receiver Photos: Massapequa vs. Syosset football Gerardo Delligatti of Malverne (left) and Bradley Williams Photos: Malverne vs. Friends Academy football Longwood quarterback Noah Rattmer hands the ball off Photos: Longwood vs. Bellport football Bayport-Blue Point receiver Jameson Smith against Miller Place, Photos: Miller Place vs. BBP football
Didn’t find what you were looking for?