TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Oceanside's Andres Duran wins Piner, Syosset's Luca Cutolo collects Pizzarelli Award

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

Say this about Oceanside’s Andres Duran and Syosset’s Luca Cutolo: they never let anything get away.

In the long layoff between his junior and senior seasons Duran dropped 15 pounds to improve his quickness. The senior linebacker returned as what Oceanside coach Rob Blount described as "a sideline-to-sideline player," capable of running down backs on a sweep. He capped this year by earning the Piner Award as Nassau County’s top linebacker.

"When you stop someone on a sweep there is this level of excitement," Duran said. "When you say ‘you’re not going anywhere,’ it’s a great feeling."

Cutolo had some of the best hands in the county at wide receiver. Syosset coach Paul Rorke said "if there was anything thrown in his vicinity, he was going to catch it. And once he did, he had an extra gear he got into so that no one could catch him."

He is this year’s winner of the Pizzarelli Award, which goes to Nassau’s top receiver.

Duran had 45 tackles this season — five for a loss — as the Sailors (7-1) reached the Conference I title game. He also rushed for 519 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries.

Cutolo snared 35 passes for 813 yards and nine touchdowns as Syosset reached the Conference I semifinals. The junior was equally adept at going on deep routes and catch-and-run plays. He had four touchdowns on plays of more than 70 yards. He also played outside linebacker.

"I got moved to receiver [from running back] when I moved up to varsity and I fell in love with it," Cutolo said. "I like being able to make big catches and use my speed."

Duran transferred form Lawrence when his family moved before his junior season and there was a period of adjustment. He said that during the course of his first season at Oceanside, he "began to form the bonds" that would ultimately make him what Blount called "the soul of the defense" this season.

"I had prepared to be on the field for every play this season," Duran said. "I’m proud I got to be part of a fearless team."

He is the second Oceanside player to win the Piner and, like 2017 winner Bryan Aguilar, he will attend Hobart and William Smith College next fall.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

More high schools

Bayshore head coach, Jackie Pasquerella, fist bumps Tiffany
Photos: Bay Shore vs. Connetquot softball
Bayshore head coach, Jackie Pasquerella, fist bumps Tiffany
Photos: Bay Shore vs. Connetquot softball
Ava Montaigne of Port Washington makes the save
Our top high school sports photos: May 2021
Bay Shore's Ty Panariello slides safely into second
Photos: Bay Shore vs. Smithtown East baseball
See who won Newsday's Thorp Award, given to
Newsday's Thorp Award and the Rutgers Cup winner announced
Gregg Sarra reveals the winners of the Hansen
Sayville football takes home big football awards
Didn’t find what you were looking for?