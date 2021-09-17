Football photos: Oceanside 31, Farmingdale 21

TODAY'S PAPER
Oceanside 31, Farmingdale 21: Charlie McKee ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 106 yards on 11-for-17 passing as Oceanside defeated Farmingdale, 31-21, in a Nassau Conference I football on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.  McKee ran for touchdowns of 1, 3, 13, and 24 yards. His 13-yarder in the third quarter gave Oceanside a 21-6 lead. Frank Morizio kicked a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Sailers a 31- 14 lead. Oceanside is 2-0 and Farmingdale is 1-1.

Kyle Wilson, Farmingdale quarterback, throws a pass during
Credit: James Escher

Kyle Wilson, Farmingdale quarterback, throws a pass during a Nassau Conference I football game against host Oceanside High School on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Cole Parker of Oceanside rushes for a long
Credit: James Escher

Cole Parker of Oceanside rushes for a long gain during the second quarter of a Nassau Conference I football game against Farmingdale at Oceanside High School on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Tomaso Ramos of Farmingdale reacts after rushing for
Credit: James Escher

Tomaso Ramos of Farmingdale reacts after rushing for a 50-yard touchdown during the second quarter of a Nassau Conference I football game against host Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Tomaso Ramos of Farmingdale crash lands after picking
Credit: James Escher

Tomaso Ramos of Farmingdale crash lands after picking up rushing yards in a Nassau Conference I football game against host Oceanside High School on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Trevor Gayron #3 of Farmingdale, left, evades a
Credit: James Escher

Trevor Gayron #3 of Farmingdale, left, evades a tackle to pick up yards after a catch during the first quarter of a Nassau Conference I football game against host Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Farmingdale teammates react after an interception made by
Credit: James Escher

Farmingdale teammates react after an interception made by Jordan Smikle in the first quarter of a Nassau Conference I football game against host Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Jordan Smikle #12 of Farmingdale makes an interception
Credit: James Escher

Jordan Smikle #12 of Farmingdale makes an interception during the first quarter of a Nassau Conference I football game against host Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Justin Alvarez of Oceanside, left, and quarterback Charlie
Credit: James Escher

Justin Alvarez of Oceanside, left, and quarterback Charlie McKee celebrate after McKee's one-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter of a Nassau Conference I football game against Farmingdale on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Charlie McKee #7, Oceanside quarterback, gets sacked by
Credit: James Escher

Charlie McKee #7, Oceanside quarterback, gets sacked by Matt Levantini #20 of Farmingdale during a Nassau Conference I football game at Oceanside High School on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Oceanside quarterback Charlie McKee picks up yards on
Credit: James Escher

Oceanside quarterback Charlie McKee picks up yards on a keeper as Trevor Gayron of Farmingdale tries to tackle him during a Nassau Conference I football game at Oceanside High School on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

