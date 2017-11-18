Oceanside’s defense secures a Nassau I football title

The rain was heavy. The wind was strong. The turf field could have used a sign that read ‘Slippery When Wet.’ What a perfect night for a maiden voyage.

No. 1 Oceanside used a mighty defense and an efficient offense to sink No. 3 Freeport, 17-0, Saturday night in the Nassau I championship game at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium to earn the Sailors their first-ever trip to the Long Island Championship.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Oceanside coach Rob Blount said. “I’m just so excited for the kids and the program.”

Oceanside (11-0) will face Lindenhurst in the Long Island Class I championship game next Sunday at 4:30 at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium. Freeport finished 8-3.

The Sailors scored on their first two drives — a 10-yard TD pass from Tommy Heuer to Dylan Judd and a 24-yard field goal by Frances Ancona — and turned the game over to its defense. “It’s been the story all year. The defense has been lights out,” Blount said. “It gets overlooked by our offense, but they’re very good.”

Oceanside limited explosive Freeport to 70 yards of total offense and only 19 in the first half on 15 plays. Defensive lineman Mike Scibelli led the way with two sacks and three tackles for losses among his seven tackles. Leo Alvarez (7 tackles), Bryan Aguilar (5) and Derek Cruz (4) also were defensive forces.

“It starts with the big guys up front,” Blount said of Scibelli and Vincent Schell, who clogged up the middle and had a sack among his three tackles. “That gives Aguilar and Judd and those guys an opportunity to fly all over the place.”

A deliriously dripping wet Scibelli exclaimed, “It’s the best defense in the county and on Long Island. We’re fast. We get after it. You can’t underestimate us. I think we’ve been underestimated a lot this year but we showed today we can keep up with our own offense.”

Freeport, led by Robert Fitzsimmons (12 tackles) and Ikce Quiles (10 tackles), did a decent job on the Sailors, who averaged 38 points a game coming into the county final.

Quarterback Tommy Heuer continued his season of precision, completing 15 of 20 passes for 150 yards, including the touchdown to Judd. It was Heuer’s 36th TD pass, just two shy of the Nassau record of 38 set by Lawrence’s Joe Capobianco in 2012. Heuer has thrown for 2,661 yards with just two interceptions.

But once the Sailors built their early lead, Heuer was content to hand off to Cruz (19 carries, 132 yards, including a 40-yard TD run with 57 seconds left in the third quarter), or run it himself (12 carries for 44 yards). Cruz carried eight straight times, including gains of 29 and 16 yards, in a clock-killing, game-clinching drive in the fourth quarter.

His touchdown was set up by Judd’s interception at the Oceanside 37 on a fourth-and-5 play. “It was kind of like a scramble drill,” Judd said. I read the quarterback’s eyes and was able to jump the route.”

If there was one sequence that demonstrated Oceanside’s defensive superiority Saturday night, it came midway through the second quarter after the Red Devils, trailing only 10-0, had moved across midfield on Terrance Edmond’s 28-yard completion to Aaje Grayson.

First down: Grayson dropped for a 7-yard loss by Scibelli and Edward Mannone.

Second down: Edmond sacked for a 9-yard loss by Scibelli.

Third down: Edmond sacked for a 7-yard loss by Aguilar.

“All year our defense has been incredible,” Judd said. “A shutout in the county championship game!”

And a one-day sail they’ll never forget.