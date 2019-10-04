Here’s a solid piece of advice for anyone thinking about catching a Freeport football game: don’t come late. You might just miss the most competitive moments of the contest.

The Red Devils have a big, physical line operating in front of an arsenal of talented backs and that combination makes for an offense capable of scoring a lot of points very quickly. And that was precisely the case on Friday night when host Freeport dismantled a solid Oceanside team and walked away with a 42-0 Nassau I victory.

Freeport (4-0) snapped the ball seven times in the first quarter and the result from those plays totaled 139 yards and 21 points.

The standard by which all of Long Island’s Class I schools has been set and Freeport has set it high; it may have lost a bunch of exceptional players off the 2018 LIC champion but it’s not lost a beat. "This team is a different team from the one that won the championship in 2018,” quarterback Terrance Edmond said. “This team is hungry because it hasn’t won a championship yet and you’re going to get that hunger every time we play.”

Asked if it’s possible that this version of the Red Devils could be better than last season’s edition, coach Russ Cellan replied “you never compare your children.”

“These guys? They’re proving they could be a real good team,” he added. “There’s a lot of things we’re getting better at and they like what they’re doing and working hard at it. They have a shot at getting where they want to be.”

Jayvian Allen took the second snap of the game on a sweep to the left side got around the corner and went 55 yards for a touchdown. After Oceanside (2-2) went three-and-out, Ausani Allen capped a 42 yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run following blocks of Josh Grubbs and Jaidan Jackson. The Sailors’ next possession ended in a Makhai Jinks interception and Edmond went through a hole created by Grubbs and Jackson and went 45 yards for another score.

Oceanside had no answer for the Freeport front line — Grubbs, Jackson, Anthony Gentile, Myles Norris and Troy Saraldi — and could not match its size, physicality of skilled footwork. “We work our butts off in the weight room all summer for moments like these,” Norris said. “We always want to be the strongest, most physical guys out there, no matter who we are against.”

As good as the Devils’ offense was, their defense was equally good with great speed and a ferociousness that even last season’s team didn’t have. “It’s an aggressive group and you can't teach that — that’s just your makeup,” Cellan said. “You can't teach somebody to play with the physicality that some of these guys do.”

“We have a championship to defend and we don’t want anything taken from us, so it’s no surprise we are more physical, more aggressive,” Jinks said.

In the second quarter Jayvian Allen threw a 40-yard option pass to set up Ausani Allen’s second score, a 12-yard touchdown run. Jinks added a 35-yard score before halftime. Amos Zereoue added a 69-yard touchdown run as both teams held their starters out of the second half.

“We’re blessed with a lot of great athletes who know what to do and love playing together,” Cellan said. “Sometimes I’m just trying to put in the right play. Then you can just stand back and let them do their thing. It can be pretty impressive.”