TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Angelo DeVita rushes for 192 yards, 4 TDs in Pat-Med's quarterfinal win

Pat-Med RB Angelo DeVita powers his way to

Pat-Med RB Angelo DeVita powers his way to a first down, despite the effort of two Ward Melville defenders, Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Suffolk Division I Quarterfinals in Patchogue. Credit: George A. Faella

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com
Print

Angelo DeVita just smiled.

During Patchogue-Medford’s practice on Monday, the senior running back kept hearing the same words over and over again: ground and pound. DeVita had a good inclination that he would be a critical part of the Raiders’ game plan.

After his first run in Saturday’s Suffolk Division I quarterfinal against No. 5 Ward Melville — an 11-yard dive — the feeling grew even stronger.

“I knew I had to keep going as hard as I could,” DeVita said. “I had to carry the team on my back.”

Behind a dominant offensive line, DeVita was an absolute battering ram for the Raiders. The 5-10, 195-pounder ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries as host Patchogue-Medford defeated Ward Melville, 35-23.

Fourth-seeded Patchogue-Medford (7-2) faces No. 1 Floyd at 1 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal. Not bad for a Raiders program that went winless a year ago.

“We’ve had a goal since January of making the playoffs,” DeVita said. “No one was loud and spoke up last season. This year, the seniors made sure we talked.”

There wasn’t much need for talking on Saturday. Pat-Med had a 21-17 halftime lead and DeVita got things going on the first drive of the second half when he ran 21 yards around the right side for a score. The Raiders led 28-17 after a kick from Jack Montalvo (5-for-5 on PATs) just 1:12 into the third quarter.

The Patriots’ Steven Germain returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to the Raiders’ 21-yard line. Germain threw a 19-yard halfback pass for a TD to Travis Moehringer. The two-point conversion run failed and the Raiders’ lead was 28-23 with 9:17 left in the third quarter. Germain was a one-man show. He accounted for 282 all-purpose yards including an 84-yard kickoff return for a score.

After Ward Melville (4-5) recovered an onside kick, Pat-Med’s Anthony Senecal stalled a Patriots’ drive with an interception at the Raiders’ 16. The Pat-Med offense then went on a 13-play, 84-yard march that culminated on DeVita’s fourth TD of the afternoon, a 5-yard run.

The Raiders’ offensive line, including Eric Suda, John Salerno, Brendan Wassmer, Matthew Koliner, Michael Riccobono, Christopher Isselbacher, and ends Connor Hughes and Aidan McBride made life easy for DeVita, running back Vincent Cassella (53 yards on 5 carries) and quarterback Tyree Jackson (7-for-10 passing, 101 yards and a score).

“We just try to form a wall for our backs,” said Suda, a 6-6, 240-pound two-way lineman who had two sacks. “We have guys who are capable of finding space and making plays.”

Few better than DeVita on Saturday.

“Everyone worked hard and did their jobs,” he said. “Our line stepped up, and I had a heck of a game because of them.”

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Jackie Triglia of West Islip wins the 100 Photos: Suffolk Swimming/Diving Championships
Scenes from North Shore's victory over Lynbrook in Highlights: North Shore tops Lynbrook in Nassau quarterfinal
Comsewogue's Anthony Cambria gets taken down by East East Islip vs. Comsewogue photos
Highlights from St. Anthony's girls soccer's 9-5 win Highlights: St. Anthony's cruises in CHSAA state semi
Victoria Mule of St. Anthony's maneuvers past Samantha Photos: CHSAA Girls Soccer Semifinals
Seaford's Jason Linzer discusses nearly breaking 16-minutes in Seaford's Linzer talks big day in Nassau qualifier
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search