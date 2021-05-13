North Shore's Philip La Rosa wins Jay Fiedler Top Scholar Athlete Award

Whether it’s on the field, in the classroom, the community or even on stage, North Shore’s Philip La Rosa knows how to make quite a profound impact.

On Wednesday, he received a high acknowledgement for his myriad of successes.

La Rosa was named the National Football Foundation’s Nassau County Chapter Jay Fiedler Top Scholar Athlete as part of the Golden Eleven for his numerous accomplishments as a student-athlete and his community service.

"I’m super excited," La Rosa said. "It’s a real honor to have this award. There’s so many great athletes and people that have gotten this award before me. Knowing that I’m following in their footsteps just reassures me that I’m on a successful path in life, and that means the world to me."

Rounding out the Golden Eleven were Farmingdale running back/linebacker Lorenzo Ramos, Oceanside lineman Mario DePasquale, Syosset linebacker/running back Jason Singer, Garden City running back/linebacker Pierce Archer, Long Beach wide receiver/safety Ismael Maldonado, South side lineman Jack Temple, Bethpage tackle/defensive end Christian Watters, Manhasset running back/defensive back Aidan Mulholland, Valley Stream South lineman Tyler Van Etten, Clarke defensive back/linebacker John Kern and Lawrence offensive lineman/linebacker Luke Kirchner.

Recipients of the Roy Kessenich Award, which recognizes three-sport student-athletes, were Uniondale’s Jordan Evelyn, Mepham’s William Kender and Carle Place’s Patrick Selhorn.

La Rosa put together a dominant senior season at running back for the Vikings with 86 carries for 769 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also made a quality impact at linebacker throughout North Shore’s run to the Nassau Conference IV final. He didn't stop there, excelling academically and artistically.

"To me, winning this award just tells you what kind of tremendous young man that he is," North Shore coach Dan Agovino said.

While La Rosa is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society and World Language Honor Society, he’s simultaneously highly regarded for his prowess as a musician. He earned an "Outstanding" evaluation as an All-County New York State School Music Association violin soloist and earned NYSSMA Majors Orchestra gold and silver ratings.

La Rosa played his part in impacting the community as well, working alongside the Long Island Nets as a "Team Up for Unity" Ambassador to help combat bias and racism in sports by hosting a live panel discussion with local business leaders and peer-to-peer conversations with other student-athletes.

In addition, La Rosa, who will play basketball at SUNY New Paltz, began a basketball training program called "Leap with La Rosa" to help bring safe instruction to young athletes looking to return to organized sports during the pandemic. As a result of the initiative, he managed to raise $500 in donations toward the Down Syndrome Advocacy Foundation.

"I think it’s extremely important to give back," La Rosa said. "If everyone gives back, it creates a successful, family-like community. And to do it for my community and North Shore, it just creates a great atmosphere and I hope I can set an example for people around me."