Dion Kuinlan hates coming off the football field.

The Plainedge standout thrives on competition, relishing the chance to do a little bit of everything to help his team win. He did just that in the Nassau Conference II championship, jump-starting the Red Devils on both sides of the ball as they defeated Wantagh, 35-7, on Saturday. He has no plans of slowing down when Plainedge takes on Half Hollow Hills West in the Long Island Champinoship at Hofstra on Nov. 24.

“The mindset is to play as hard as I can,” said Kuinlan, who finished with 130 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries in the county final. “It’s just about being intense.”

Kuinlan, whose older brother, Davien, set the Nassau playoff-game record for rushing yards (485), touchdowns (7) and points scored (42) in Plainedge’s 56-34 county title victory over Glen Cove on Nov. 21, 2015, has done his best to live up to his family’s reputation.

He didn’t break his brother’s records, but Kuinlan hit every rushing lane with an extra burst of determination, racking up yards and effectively wrapping up Plainedge’s (11-0) victory with his one-yard touchdown run with 3:27 left in the third quarter.

[The Plainedge linebackers were] really good, so we knew once we got the hole we had to go with it,” Kuinlan said. “Our O-line did a great job of picking them up and getting blocks.”

Kuinlan’s play on the defensive side of the ball, meanwhile, helped shut down Wantagh early in the game. He was a force at linebacker, making nine tackles, including three for a loss, and regularly getting into the Wantagh backfield to slow down the Warriors ground game.

“He doesn’t take plays off,” coach Rob Shaver said. “He does everything and he does it well. He’s an incredible leader, even as a junior. He has no off button.”

Kuinlan said while he enjoys the chance to make that big hit on defense and loves the feeling of scoring a touchdown, he doesn’t have a favorite position to play. His favorite thing is, simply, being on the field and, even more important, getting the win.

Now, Kuinlan has his sights set on one, last victory this season. Plainedge has never won a Long Island Championship and although Kuinlan said he’s excited for the opportunity to compete, he won’t be happy with anything except another win and a little bit of history.

“This means everything,” Kuinlan said. “But we’ve got one more to play and that’s the special one.”