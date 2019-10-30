Plainedge High School football head coach Rob Shaver has been suspended for one game under a Nassau County sportsmanship rule designed to prevent teams from running up the score against opponents.

Shaver is the first varsity coach to be issued the ban under the "Lopsided Scores Policy," which was put in place three seasons ago. He will miss his team's regular-season finale this weekend after Nassau's "lopsided score committee" determined that Shaver kept his top players in the game too long into the fourth quarter during the Red Devils' 61-13 victory over previously unbeaten South Side on Friday night.

The rule mandates that the coach of a team that wins by more than 42 points must submit in writing the lengths to which they went to avoid running up the score.

Shaver, the head coach at Plainedge for 23 years, said he was not running up the score and doesn't agree with the committee's interpretation of the rule.

"They thought it was a mismanaged game, which my opinion is, that isn't the rule," Shaver said. "It should be: you ran up the score on purpose. That's what the intent of the rule is for."

"What made me the most upset, to be honest is, listen, if the South Side coach complained and said, 'This guy definitely ran up the score on us,' well, then they should investigate. Because that's the intent of the rule. The spirit of the rule is to prevent better teams from running up on lesser programs and sportsmanship and dignity and all that stuff. I get it. That didn't happen."



South Side coach Phil Onesto said: “I had no issue with how the game went. I had spoke to coach Shaver, I told him I had no issues.”

Plainedge superintendent Edward Salina declined to comment.

Shaver submitted his defense in writing on Monday and defended his decision in person to the six-person committee on Tuesday.

Shaver said it was “a highly competitive game” between the top teams in the conference. Both teams were 6-0 with Plainedge ranked No. 1 and South Side ranked No. 4 in Newsday's Small Schools poll heading into the game. Shaver said he didn’t take his starters out at the beginning of the fourth quarter because he was worried about giving South Side an opportunity to stage a comeback.

“If we put our backups in and [South Side] scores, then there’s 10 minutes left, and they score again and now there’s eight minutes left, and they score again and there’s six minutes left,” he said. “Now I’ve got to take my starters and put them back in the game because we’re only up 14.”

The committee voted unanimously Tuesday to suspend Shaver, according to Matt McLees, the football chairman in Nassau and one of the committee's members.

The rule is unprecedented in New York. Todd Nelson, assistant director of New York Sports Public High School Athletic Association, said "to my knowledge" no other sport or county has any rule that penalizes a coach for a lopsided score.

Suffolk County leaves it up to the schools to deal with coaches involved in lopsided scores, according to Tom Combs, executive director of Section XI, the governing body of high school sports in the county.

Before the South Side victory, Plainedge's three previous wins were all by 42 points. Shaver said his starters played only six plays in one game, 11 in another and were removed with five minutes remaining in the third quarter in the other.

McLess said there have been three games determined by more than 42 points this season. In each case, the coach convinced the committee they took the appropriate steps to avoid a lopsided score.

"We've had coaches who substituted freely beginning at halftime," McLees said. "We've had coaches that have run the clock, or ran just base plays so their backups get experience.

"What we don't want is to desecrate the game. We don't want teams taking a knee at midfield or fumbling the ball on purpose to avoid going over 42 points."