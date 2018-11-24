Plainedge looks to future after painful LIC loss

Dan Villari cradled a football in his right arm with his helmet strapped on tightly as he stood by Plainedge coach Rob Shaver’s side early in the second half.

If the game had been closer, the quarterback might have powered through a second-quarter injury to his left arm that forced him to leave the contest with 7:43 left in the half. Without him, Shaver’s offense struggled to find rhythm.

Luke Lombardi and Dion Kuinlan took most of the snaps under center in a Wildcat formation with Villari sidelined, as Plainedge fell to Half Hollow Hills West, 34-6, in Saturday night’s Long Island Class III Championship at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“He hurt his bicep, to be honest,” Shaver said of Villari, who was tackled hard – but cleanly – by Joseph DeTommaso on the Plainedge sideline. “We think he might have an avulsion fracture in his bicep. A piece might have broken loose, and it was just tight. He couldn’t get it past the point, it kept getting stuck.”

Villari, a junior, tested the injury before the second half by taking snaps on the sideline with his team trailing 20-6. He struggled to raise his left arm to corral snaps, an indication of the pain he was in.

“He told us he could [play],” Shaver said. “He’s a tough kid. If the game was a little closer, we might’ve put him in … We kind of held him out getting him ready for next year.”

Next year is now the focus for a team returning extraordinary talent.

Villari was 4-for-8 for 20 yards but ran for over 1,100 yards and passed for over 700 yards during the Red Devils’ 11-1 season. Lombardi, a junior, ran 15 times for 167 yards, including a 72-yard score with 3:02 left before the half.

Though he wasn’t efficient against Hills West -- running 10 times for 11 yards -- Kuinlan is an effective runner, too. Another junior, Kuinlan was asked to throw six times, and he completed three passes but also threw two interceptions. Shaver praised his effort.

“We put poor Dion in a situation he’d never been in,” Shaver said. “It was kind of unfair of us to ask him to do things that he had to do that he hasn’t done all year. I have to give him a ton of credit; he stepped up and tried his best.”

Plainedge also returns a pair of 6-3 receivers, Douglas Elsesser and Donovan Pepe. As a preseason No. 5 seed as chosen by the coaches, Plainedge exceeded expectations.

“We’ve never had something like this, where we have this many juniors coming back,” Shaver said. “It’s just a tremendous experience for them to get into this game and know what’s possible.”