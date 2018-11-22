Previewing the four Long Island Championships

Familiarity is the common thread through this year’s four Long Island football championships. In the 27th year of the LIC, Garden City is making its 17th appearance, more than any other school.

The Trojans, the two-time defending champions in Class II, are the owners of a Nassau record 35-game winning streak. A win over Lindenhurst would make Garden City the first team in Long Island history to win three LIC crowns and go 12-0 in each season.

North Babylon (1997-99), Floyd (2005-07) and Shoreham-Wading River (2014-16) are the only teams to previously win three consecutive LI titles. Garden City would become the first team from Nassau to achieve such a distinction. Floyd, compiled an 11-0 record for three straight years and owns Long Island’s longest winning streak at 42.

Suffolk leads the all-time series, 59-45.

CLASS II

Friday at Stony Brook University, Noon

Lindenhurst (9-2) vs. Garden City (11-0)

For the only the second time in LIC history two defending champions will meet in the same classification for the title. Lindenhurst earned the Class I title in 2017 and dropped into Class II where they’ll meet the Trojans, who have essentially not been challenged and have outscored opponents, 425-83. No team has come within three scores of Garden City, which has won 35 straight games. HB Trevor Yeboah-Kodie is such an explosive runner that he has 19 touchdowns on just 107 carries and quarterback Colin Hart has thrown for 16 TDs and run for another eight — and they never see a snap in the fourth quarter. Yeboah-Kodie, Hart, Justin Coppola and Danny Boccafola have played in all 35 wins, including 11 postseason games. Lindenhurst will show up and have embraced the underdog tag like few teams can. The Bulldogs are a gritty bunch with tremendous resolve. They came back to end West Islip’s undefeated run in the Suffolk II final and aim to take out highly-regarded Garden City. To do so, they’ll need a big game from strong-armed QB Mike Varela and halfback Mike Anderson.

CLASS IV

Friday at Stony Brook University, 4:30 p.m.

Shoreham-Wading River (10-1) vs. Cold Spring Harbor (9-2)

Interesting matchup of teams that have never lost in the LIC. Cold Spring Harbor earned the title in both appearances in 2001 and 2005 and SWR won three in a row from 2014-2016. The Seahawks return to the LIC behind excellent technical line play and a slew of athletes at the skill positions. The defense has thrown four shutouts and limited two other opponents to a single score, allowing an average of 10.6 points per game. They balance that by averaging 28.8 points with an offense that throws the ball well and runs it even better. Quarterback Ray Costa has run for 10 TDs and thrown for 10 more. Running backs Danny Striano and Jacob Bruno are capable of taking any handoff to the house and fullback Richie Striano is a punishing rusher. Those four all get to operate behind a line that includes standout juniors Ethan Burdo, Petey Striano and Dom Striano. Wildcats QB Xavier Arline operates behind a massive offensive line, anchored by Jojo Puckey and Liam Mahoney. Arline is the big playmaker — he scored three times and threw a 71-yard scoring strike to Johnny Schwarz in the win over previously unbeaten Mount Sinai.

CLASS I

Saturday at Hofstra, Noon

Floyd (11-0) vs. Freeport (11-0)

This is the fifth meeting between these schools in the LIC. And this one might be the closest to call. Both teams average 41 points per game. Both teams play stingy defense. The first-team Freeport defense has scored five TDs and allowed only four to the opponents’ first team offense. The first-team Floyd defense has yielded six TDS. Floyd has trailed in one game this season. Freeport has never trailed. Floyd has HB Nick Silva with 778 yards, nine yards per carry and 18 TDs. Freeport features three backs that average more than eight yards per carry in Justin Lescouflair, Ja’Juan Warren and Jayvian Allen. Freeport QB Terrance Edmond has rushed for 717 yards and 16 TDs and he’s completed 33 passes, 10 have gone for TDs. This game will be won in the trenches and players up front like Freeport’s Gerard Smikle and Floyd’s Keith Winfrey and Gary Anderson will be the focal point.

CLASS III

Saturday at Hofstra, 4:30 p.m.

Half Hollow Hills West (10-1) vs. Plainedge (11-0)

Both teams have two appearances in the LIC. Hills West won a crown in 2009. Plainedge is the only returnee looking for its first LI title. The Red Devils lost in both appearances in 2005 and 2015. Plainedge QB Dan Villari has run for 13 TDs and thrown for nine; Dion Kuinlan has run for 15 touchdowns; and Luke Lombardi has run for 13 scores. The Red Devils pride themselves on a defense that's limited opponents to seven points or less in five games and allowed only two touchdowns in the postseason. Hills West has three big playmakers in halfbacks Justin Brown, Dakim Griffin and Deyvon Wright, all burners. But the Colts win with defense led by a linebacking crew of Joe Venezia, Michael Carrubia and Mike Smith.