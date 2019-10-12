The Rocky Point defense simply had no answer for the Kings Park run game.

Quarterback Mike Ingraffia rushed for 207 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries as Kings Park rolled to a 41-21 win over previously unbeaten Rocky Point in a Suffolk Division III football game on Friday night.

Ingraffia got the Kingsmen in full gear in the second half when they outscored Rocky Point, 27-7. Kings Park improved to 4-1 while the Eagles (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

Ingraffia capped Kings Park’s first drive of the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run and Dylan Squillacioti kicked the extra point for a 21-14 lead with 7:33 left. The Kingsmen extended the lead on the next possession when Ingraffia scored his fourth TD on a 14-yard run and the extra point was good to make it 28-14.

“Stopping them on their first drive was huge,” Kings Park coach Mark O’Brien said. “We did a good job in the second half of driving the ball and scoring and taking advantage of their two turnovers.”

Rocky Point’s ensuing drive ended with an interception by Joe Garvey, who brought the ball down to the Eagles’ 42-yard line. Ingraffia broke off a 41-yard run, then Jonathan Borkowski ran a yard for the TD to make it 34-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Eagles opened the fourth quarter with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Davanzo to Dakota Strong to make it 34-21 with 8:40 left to play.

With the ball at their own 2-yard line, Rocky Point fumbled with 3:32 left. Ingraffia ran it in from there for his fifth touchdown and the extra point extended the lead to 41-21.

“It starts with the O-line every time,” Ingraffia said. “They create these holes most of the time. Everyone thinks the quarterback is amazing or the running back is amazing, but most people should know it’s the offensive line. If you can't get any movement up front, then you can’t do anything.”

Ingraffia scored both touchdowns in the first half. The first was a 33-yard run and the second was for 11 yards. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 69 yards in the game.

Davanzo scored on a 65-yard run to tie the game at 7-7 for the Eagles in the first quarter. Following Ingraffia’s 11-yard score, Devin Cline ran for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 just before halftime.

“[Rocky Point is] a very good football team and they gave us everything we could handle tonight,” O’Brien said. “They are going to win a lot more ball games going forward. It was just a good job by our kids and I’m proud of them.”