It’s back-to-back and a pick-6 for Garden City.

The Trojans earned the Rutgers Cup as Nassau County’s most outstanding football team for the second year in a row and sixth time overall after a second straight 12-0 season that was capped with a 24-6 victory over North Babylon in the Long Island Class II championship game.

Coached by Dave Ettinger for a third straight season, Garden City earned 134 points and 31 first-place votes in voting done by county coaches. Oceanside (11-1) was second with 112 points and 17 first-place votes. Seaford (10-2), which won the Long Island Class IV title in coach Rob Perpall’s final game, was third with 52 points and five first-place votes. The announcement was made Wednesday night at the Nassau football awards dinner in Woodbury.

Garden City was in a class by itself all season in extending its Long Island-best current winning streak to 24 straight. The team featured a quick, gang-tackling defense led by end/linebacker Andrew DeSantis and tackle Mike Liberopoulos that allowed only six points per game with three shutouts.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie had a breakout junior season with 1,264 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns. He was exceptional in the playoffs. He scored three touchdowns and rushed for 203 yards in the county final against Mepham, including a 91-yard scoring run. In the LIC, Yeboah-Kodie iced the game in the fourth quarter with a spectacular 92-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Trojans’ closest game, in terms of scoring margin, was their 35-14 win over Calhoun in the county semifinals. GC’s lowest scoring total was 27 points against MacArthur in Week 2.

In the LIC, DeSantis, who was limited to mostly playing defense after a Week 2 injury, scored on a 38-yard run and caught a 60-yard TD pass. “I was happy to help my team win,” he said. “It was amazing.”

So was the season.