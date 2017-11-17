Sal Ingrassia didn’t want to talk about the Garden City defense.

The Trojans senior nose tackle didn’t want to hear about Garden City’s third shutout of the season — a 33-0 decision over Mepham — in the Nassau II championship game at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium on Friday night.

Ingrassia also refused to give much thought to GC’s impeccable 2017 defensive statistics.

“I have to say,” Ingrassia said, “all of that doesn’t really matter too much until we win that [Long Island Class II] title next Friday.”

The Trojans (11-0) will have to wait a week to meet North Babylon at 4:30 p.m. in the championship game at Hofstra. But Friday night was all about the Trojans controlling Mepham (8-3) and its quarterback Michael Proios (18 of 32, 150 yards, 2 INTs).

“He’s a talented quarterback,” said Trojans senior Andrew DeSantis, who played AAU basketball with Proios, when the two were youngsters and had four tackles at defensive end. “We wanted to keep them down and get that shutout.”

Garden City has allowed just 64 points this year (5.8 points per game). Interestingly, the last time the two teams played, the Trojans won at Mepham, 34-12. It was the second-most points the GC defense had given up all season. (The Trojans’ 35-14 win against Calhoun in the semifinal was the most.)

The Trojans — the 2016 Rutgers Cup champs — have surrendered seven or fewer points in nine of its 11 games in the 2017 campaign. That defensive mettle was on display in the first half, as the Trojans did not allow Mepham inside its own 20-yard line.

Mepham finally cracked through just 1:58 into the third quarter after an interception by Michael Estevez gave the Pirates the ball at the Trojans’ 29.

The Pirates moved the ball to the GC 3, where they faced a fourth-and-goal. But Trojans senior captain Matthew Granville and senior Michael Liberopoulos stopped tight end James Hatcliffe on a reception for no gain.

“We let them score on the goal line the last time we played them,” said Ingrassia, who led the Trojans with eight tackles and a sack. “When we got back there tonight, we weren’t going to let them score again.”