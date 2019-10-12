Cheshire, Murtha rally Sayville to comeback victory

As long as there is still time left on the clock, the Sayville football team believes it will find a way to win.

Sayville scored the final 20 points — all coming in the fourth quarter — in its 34-23 victory over host Comsewogue in Suffolk Division III football Saturday.

Jack Cheshire completed 15 of 19 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, including a 26-yard TD pass to Brock Murtha on a third-and-9 with five minutes remaining to give Sayville its first lead at 27-23.

“That was an unbelievable catch,” assistant coach Jim Knote said. “He was in the corner of the end zone right near the out of bounds line, made a catch over two defenders and got a foot down.”

Murtha then recorded an interception a minute later and a few plays after, he rushed in a 1-yard touchdown for the game’s final score with 1:30 remaining in the contest. He also had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns for Sayville (5-0).

“You can’t say enough about Brock Murtha,” Knote added.

Nate Casaburi sealed the win with an interception on Comsewogue’s ensuing possession.

Cheshire connected with CJ Messina on a 19-yard receiver screen to cut Comsewogue’s lead to 23-21 with 10 minutes remaining as the junior quarterback and Sayville began the comeback.

“He’s making big plays at big times, so we’re very confident with him,” Knote said. “Comsewogue was putting on pressure, they sacked him three times so they were sending some pressure and their line played really well. But he hung in there and made the throws when he needed to make them.”

Comsewogue (2-3) led 23-14 entering the fourth quarter as Anthony Cambria and Brett Deegan each caught touchdown passes from Brady Shannon for the Warriors.

“They’re a good football team, but our kids expect to win,” Knote said. “They go out there and no matter how much we’re down, they play to win and they’ve been doing it so far.”

Messina finished with 96 yards on five receptions and Ty Kolar had 15 tackles and a sack to lead the defense.

But in the end, it was Murtha’s playmaking ability that turned the game around.

“Chesire’s playing great, but Murtha’s just a game-changer for us,” Knote said. “We were down the whole game until Murtha caught that 26-yard touchdown pass.”