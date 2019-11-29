It was a historic season for Jack Cheshire and the Sayville football team, but rather than focusing on the past, the Golden Flashes are already looking forward to what’s next.

Even before the Long Island Class III championship game started, Cheshire had the Sayville single-season passing touchdowns record and became just the second player in Long Island history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season. But in the minutes following Sayville’s 56-20 loss to Plainedge Friday at Stony Brook University, the junior quarterback couldn’t help but be thankful for what the team accomplished and what could be in store for the future.

“It was amazing,” Chesire said. “The seniors that we had on this team this year were just unbelievable. We had a great time and it was the best team I’ve ever been a part of.”

After falling behind 21-0 early in the second quarter, Cheshire helped orchestrate a four-play, 66-yard drive capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jayson Gensch with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

Cheshire also completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Casaburi to cap off a seven-play, 60-yard drive for Sayville’s second score in the second quarter. But that would be the final score for the first-team offense in the final.

“We never gave up and we tried to stay confident,” Cheshire said. “But we just let it slip away.”

Cheshire completed 13 of 21 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, finishing his junior season with 43 passing touchdowns. Despite limited playing time even on the junior varsity level, Cheshire surpassed local legend Jack Coan, the current Wisconsin quarterback who threw for 40 touchdowns at Sayville in 2014, in the record books.

“It was a learning experience for him, too,” Sayville coach Reade Sands said. “He had a lot of great receivers around him and we had a great season. He’s going to have unbelievable confidence going into next year and he just did a terrific job.”

Cheshire also couldn’t help but admire the quarterback play on the opposing team, as Dan Villari rushed for 306 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries and also passed for two scores.

“Villari’s incredible,” Cheshire said. “It’s unbelievable how good he is and what he’s able to do.”

Sands said after an offseason focused on the weight room, he expects Cheshire and the rest of the team to come back stronger next season after Sayville (11-1) won its first county title since 2015.

“I learned a lot,” Cheshire said. “We have to come back confident next year. We have a huge group of juniors and we have five All-County kids coming back, so I think it’s going to be huge for next year.”