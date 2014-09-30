Sayville-Miller Place and Islip-Rocky Point great matchups

This week of high school football is brought to you by the showdown of the unbeatens.

Five games on this week's slate feature teams that haven't seen the loss column. The ones that really grabbed our attention are in Suffolk Division III. Sayville and sophomore quarterback Jack Coan host Miller Place at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers split the season series last year with the only loss coming in the Suffolk III semifinal. That loss crushed Miller Place's hopes of getting the school's first Long Island Class III title game berth.

While most of the attention will be focused on the Miller Place-Sayville rivalry, the teams at Islip and Rocky Point have sneaked up on the rest of the division and are off to 4-0 starts. Rocky Point, the preseason 10 seed, will travel to Islip for a 4 p.m. start Thursday.

The Eagles are coming off a winless 2013 campaign and are driven by two-way star Alex Borja, who had two sacks and added his fourth touchdown reception in a 35-7 win over Hauppauge. Quarterback Harry Lynch threw for three touchdowns in the win. Islip is considered vanilla on offense and likes to pound away at opponents. But the Bucs are ferocious on defense.

In other action:

Riverhead at Half Hollow Hills West, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: Two of the highest-scoring offenses in Suffolk II meet in a match of unbeatens. Riverhead dusted Hills West, 44-12, in a playoff quarterfinal in 2013. Riverhead halfback Ryun Moore has been unstoppable. This one promises to be exciting.

Shoreham-Wading River at Glenn, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: Shoreham and Glenn are both undefeated. Glenn, the top seed, is the highest scoring offense in Suffolk IV. Shoreham upended Babylon, the two-time defending Class IV champion, two weeks ago behind halfback Chris Rosati. The Wildcats also boast the division's top defense, yielding 14 points in three games.

Freeport at Farmingdale, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Farmingdale, the defending Nassau I champ, was rocked by Baldwin last week, 26-10. The Dalers look to rebound this week against a Freeport offense that averages 45 points per game behind sophomore quarterback Rashad Tucker and halfback D'Monte Woody.

Mineola at Locust Valley, Thursday, 4 p.m.: Locust Valley (3-0) survived a double overtime win last week and hosts Mineola (3-0) in Nassau IV. Mineola halfback James Gerstner is one of Long Island's top backs, with nine touchdowns and 517 yards rushing.

Seaford at Roosevelt, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.: The glow is temporarily off this rivalry as both suffered early season defeats. But one can expect both to rise by the postseason and that's what makes this game so important for seeding.