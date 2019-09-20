Sayville announced its intention to be a competitor, not only in Suffolk III but in Class III on all of Long Island on Friday night. The Golden Flashes put on an awesome aerial show in the first half against host Westhamption to grab a lead, survived a furious fourth quarter comeback and forced overtime with a blocked extra point and then prevailed in the extra period, 34-27.

Jack Cheshire threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns, including the 10-yarder to CJ Messina on the opening possession of the overtime, with Michael Argenziano making the extra point. On Westhampton’s attempt for a tie, Jeff McBurnie’s pass was tipped and Jayson Gensch snared the ball out of the air and rolled to the turf to finish the win.

“I didn’t know if I’d get my hands around it, but I did,” he said. “That was just a crazy game and one of the greatest things I’ve ever been a part of.”

Sayville (2-0) had not beaten Westhampton in their last three attempts, but a once-proud program seems to be on an ascent after this win. Westhampton (1-1) had not dropped a regular season game since 2016, won the 2017 LIC Class III crown and won its first 10 games a year ago before falling in the county playoffs to eventual LIC champ Hills West. The Hurricanes also were anointed with the top seed in Suffolk III this season.

“Sayville was always one of the best, but this year we have that LIC mentality back,” said Brock Murtha, who caught 10 passes from Cheshire for 223 yards and touchdowns of 43, 57 and 65 yards. “They’ve been the top dog. It feels good to be on top again, though this feels like we’re going to be seeing them again [in the postseason].

“We knew that this was going to be as tough a game as you get,” Sayville coach Reade Sands said. “They are the No. 1 seed and a proud program that has been one of the standard bearers. I am happy we won the game. I’m a little less happy with the mistakes we made that let them back in the game.”

Cheshire completed 16 of 20 passes in the first half for 245 yards and three touchdowns, introducing himself to Long Island varsity football. In addition to the first two touchdown passes to Murtha, he connected with Casaburi on a 17-yard score after a deft onside kick was recovered and that made it 20-7 at the half.

But the Hurricanes picked Cheshire off twice in the fourth quarter — by Devin Koonmen and Jesse AlfanoStJohn — and turned both into touchdowns. The second, for 18 yards from McBurnie to Aidan Cassara, tied the score at 27 with about three minutes to play before the blocked extra point.