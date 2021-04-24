Jack Cheshire, Sayville change tactics, win Suffolk III football title on ground
When they give you the run, you go with it.
Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire went away from a downfield aerial attack that helped the Golden Flashes cruise to an undefeated regular-season record and went on the run in the Suffolk Conference III championship game Friday night.
Cheshire, who burned Westhampton (5-2) for a school-record 500 yards passing earlier this season, did it with his legs this time. He threw for one score but ran for two more as Sayville (6-0) downed the Hurricanes, 32-7, to capture the school’s second straight title. It also was a Suffolk-record 15th county championship for Sayville.
"We ran a couple of quarterback draws for big gains," Sayville coach Reade Sands said. "They were giving us a 5-yard box, so we took what the defense gave us."
Halfback Alex Millwater rushed for 109 yards and halfback Tom Cea Jr. opened the scoring with an 11-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
The Golden Flashes extended the lead when defensive end Max Llewellyn tackled a running back in the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 lead.
"We were extremely tough and played the season with a chip on our shoulder," Llewellyn said. "The seniors set the tone for this season and everyone bought in and focused on one goal, winning a county title. I’m proud of our guys for that. It was a special season and we closed it out in style."
Cheshire added two touchdown runs in the second quarter from 5 and 2 yards for a 22-0 halftime lead.
"When a big guy gets in your face, you tilt, and get ready for a fight," Sands said. "We were ready for anything this season. We didn’t let anyone get in our way. We were undersized in some situations, but we were nails."