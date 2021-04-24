When they give you the run, you go with it.

Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire went away from a downfield aerial attack that helped the Golden Flashes cruise to an undefeated regular-season record and went on the run in the Suffolk Conference III championship game Friday night.

Cheshire, who burned Westhampton (5-2) for a school-record 500 yards passing earlier this season, did it with his legs this time. He threw for one score but ran for two more as Sayville (6-0) downed the Hurricanes, 32-7, to capture the school’s second straight title. It also was a Suffolk-record 15th county championship for Sayville.

"We ran a couple of quarterback draws for big gains," Sayville coach Reade Sands said. "They were giving us a 5-yard box, so we took what the defense gave us."

Halfback Alex Millwater rushed for 109 yards and halfback Tom Cea Jr. opened the scoring with an 11-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

The Golden Flashes extended the lead when defensive end Max Llewellyn tackled a running back in the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 lead.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We were extremely tough and played the season with a chip on our shoulder," Llewellyn said. "The seniors set the tone for this season and everyone bought in and focused on one goal, winning a county title. I’m proud of our guys for that. It was a special season and we closed it out in style."

Cheshire added two touchdown runs in the second quarter from 5 and 2 yards for a 22-0 halftime lead.

"When a big guy gets in your face, you tilt, and get ready for a fight," Sands said. "We were ready for anything this season. We didn’t let anyone get in our way. We were undersized in some situations, but we were nails."