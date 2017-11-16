Seaford’s Ryan Butler remembered the last time the Vikings played Cold Spring Harbor — a 14-point loss at home on Sept. 28.

The junior defensive back and the Vikings defense didn’t want a repeat performance in Thursday’s Nassau IV football final at Hofstra. They delivered with an impressive 21-0 shutout against the previously-unbeaten Seahawks.

The 5-11, 175-pound Butler had two tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass break-up for a Seaford defense that caused five turnovers. It also allowed only 116 yards of total offense and eight first downs.

“We played harder, we were stronger and we were faster,” Butler said. “We also played with more heart.”

He recovered a CSH fumble at the Seahawks’ 18 with 5:16 left in the first quarter. Seaford (9-2) needed three plays to cash in for their first touchdown.

Later, Butler did it again when he intercepted a pass by CSH (10-1) deep in Vikings territory and returned it 27 yards to the Seaford 34 with 9:48 left in the second quarter. The Vikings eventually converted the pick into their third touchdown.

“He was smart on that play,” Seaford coach Rob Perpall of Butler’s interception. “He made sure he caught it before he started running.”

CSH went on a 15-play drive to the Seaford 5 to open the second half, but the Vikings’ Sean Allen recovered a fumble. Senior Luke Farrant later added an interception with 7:54 left in the game.

“That goal-line stand was phenomenal,” Perpall said,

The Vikings coach could have been talking about his entire defense, which has allowed only 25 points the last five games, all wins.

“This means a lot to win here,” said Butler, whose father, Keith, played football for Hofstra and was a captain of the 1987 team. “He made his legacy here, and I hope to make a legacy here next week in the LICs.”

Now that would be something to remember.