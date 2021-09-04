James McHugh is a drive starter and a drive ender. Often on the same play.

The standout Seaford running back broke three touchdowns on the first play of each drive to lead host Seaford to a 48-14 victory over East Rockaway in the opening week of Nassau Conference IV football Saturday afternoon.

"My mentality is no one is going to bring me down," McHugh said. "I’m just going to take the ball and I’m going to run. The only way I’m going down is multiple people, but if it’s 1-on-1, you’re not taking me down."

McHugh proved that early when he broke a pair of tackles en route to a 65-yard touchdown to give Seaford a 7-0 lead with 4:15 remaining in the opening quarter. He added scores of 26 and 43 yards as he finished with 149 yards on eight carries -- all coming in the first half. Seaford scored all 48 points in the opening half.

"He just breaks through every tackle," said Tom Kofod, a running back/linebacker who added a 25-yard touchdown run. "He’s so elusive, he never gives up. He wears No. 1 for a reason. He wears that because he’s No. 1 on the field."

McHugh credited the offensive line, consisting of Eric Schiller, Cole Hunter, Jack Kellner, Joe Ulzheimer and Jason Donovan, for his success.

"My [offensive line] was blocking for me, it gave me space, time and I just did the rest," he said. "Broke a few tackles, got in the end zone. I couldn’t be happier with the results."

Kyle Stark connected with Jack Murphy on a 23-yard touchdown to give Seaford a 28-0 lead with 8:53 remaining in the second quarter. After McHugh’s 43-yard touchdown run, John Raucci had a 71-yard punt return touchdown to give Seaford a 42-0 lead and Justin Ricaurte closed the half with a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown. Matt Garcia hit all six of his PATs. (Seaford did not attempt a PAT after its final score)

Joseph Bruzzo and Joseph Lazazzaro scored fourth-quarter touchdowns for East Rockaway.

And for the first time in more than 20 years, it wasn’t coach Rob Perpall leading Seaford on the sideline. Mike Corcoran, who served as an assistant coach under Perpall from 2002-2011, took over as head coach this year following Perpall’s retirement. Corcoran said he couldn’t have asked for anything better in his first game as the varsity head coach and added, "There’s no replacing coach Perpall."

But he’s been pleased with the players’ effort entering the season.

"It’s been great," Corcoran said. "I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to come into. They work hard every day, they don’t complain. They just go about their business, go about working and it’s pretty unbelievable."

The players have reacted well to Corcoran, whom they say has a more laid-back approach than Perpall. But Corcoran still expects the same results and commitment from his players.

"I thought it was going to be difficult, really," Kellner said. "But he really gets to us and we really understand how to play for him."