Time and again on Saturday night Seaford came to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball on a running play for running back Thomas Viscio. And time and again they lined up against a Locust Valley defense that with a loaded box designed to stop the run.

Did the Vikings call audibles to change the plays? Or rethink the strategy? Nope. Instead they shrugged and put the ball in Viscio’s hands anyway. It had to be maddening for the Falcons because it was so effective. Viscio rushed 39 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns and the Seaford defense absolutely smothered Locust Valley as the Vikings rumbled to a 21-0 victory in a Nassau Conference IV semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“It doesn’t matter that people know what we’re going to do,” Viscio said. “They still have to stop us and that’s easier said than done.”

“We’ll take three yards at a time if we have to,” Seaford coach Rob Perpall said. “Three times four equals 12 and you only need 10 to move those chains . . . But the bottom line is that we’re very good. It may be no secret what we’re doing but we can really block.”

Indeed. Seaford (9-1) may not be piling up the style points, but it is piling up wins. It will be playing in its fifth straight Nassau IV championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Saturday’s late semifinal between Clarke and defending county champ Cold Spring Harbor. Seaford will be going for the program’s tenth overall Nassau crown.

As good as Viscio was — he scored on runs of 7, 8 and 5 yards often running behind blocking by Tim Russell and Nick Luciano — Seaford’s defense laid the foundation for the win. The Vikings held Locust Valley to four first downs and 86 total yards on its nine offensive possessions. The Falcons’ time with the ball was severely limited as Seaford’s ground-and-pound offense chewed up nearly 30 minutes and, playing from behind, Locust Valley ended up throwing three interceptions.

Andrew Volpi, Russell and Jason Rebaudo had the pick-offs and Russell also had nine total tackles to lead the defense.

This was Seaford’s fifth shutout of the season and third in a row.

“I’m sure it has to be frustrating,” Russell said. “We’re controlling the ball and we get the takeaways. But this is what you get with Seaford: tough, hard-nosed style football.”

“Really this might have been our best defensive game yet,” Volpi said. “We thought we were good enough to win [the county] when the season started. We’re going to get our chance.”