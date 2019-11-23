Seaford tapped into its inner nuisance on Saturday and used its grinding brand of football for an utter takedown of Cold Spring Harbor in Saturday’s Nassau Conference IV championship game.

The Vikings offense used its blue-collar ground-and-pound attack to consume 31 of the game’s 48 minutes. The Seaford defense held the Seahawks to 46 rushing yards and made three interceptions. And when it was over, the Vikings — who lost to Cold Spring Harbor by 38 points in the regular season — walked away with a 14-8 triumph at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“We have a really strong will and this is something we wanted very badly,” senior offensive lineman and linebacker Tim Russell said. “We weren’t going to give in. We didn’t feel good about losing that [regular-season] game. We didn’t feel good about losing this [championship] game to them last year. There was no way they were going to want it more than us.”

Seaford (10-1) captured its 10th county title and advances to the Long Island Class IV championship game at noon next Saturday at Hofstra. The Vikings will be seeking their fourth Long Island title and will face the winner of Sunday’s Suffolk Division IV championship game between Mount Sinai and Shoreham-Wading River.

“They played with heart the whole game and that’s why I love this team,” Seaford coach Rob Perpall said. “We aren’t fancy. We may not be the biggest or fastest team. But we overcome things together. We’re blue-collar and this is a blue-collar win.”

Thomas Viscio rushed 32 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, with his finest work coming in a backbreaking 19-play, 80-yard drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters. He carried the ball 15 times in a drive that consumed 9:46 and capped it with a 1-yard TD for a 14-0 lead that left Cold Spring Harbor just 6:47 to score twice.

On the second play of the Seahawks’ ensuing possession Craig Ackerman picked off a Richie Striano pass and the Vikings' ground game chewed up three more minutes and two Cold Spring Harbor timeouts with Viscio carrying the ball on five of six plays.

“They saw what we were doing, but they couldn’t stop us,” Viscio said.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Added quarterback Logan Masters: “All that time that we’re going downhill and they’re on defense takes a toll.”

Masters was 8-for-13 passing for 71 yards and was credited with a TD pass when his 11-yard strike to Jason Rebaudo was caught, fumbled at the goal line and recovered by Kyle Phieffer in the end zone for a 7-0 Vikings lead in the second quarter. Chris Surace was in on six tackles including a sack, Nick Luciano had five tackles including two sacks and Ackerman had an interception and a fumble recovery for Seaford.

Striano was 8-for-15 passing for 165 yards and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Casey Reynolds late in the fourth quarter, but he was intercepted three times.

After the Seahawks scored, Masters gained 6 yards on a third-and-3 in the final minute to ice the win.

"[Seaford] did what they do: They held the ball, [dominated] time of possession, they ground on us,” CSH coach Jon Mendreski said. “We didn't help ourselves, we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times . . . They played a great game."

Perpall said that 44-6 loss to Cold Spring Harbor in Week 6 made a difference.

“I think losing to Cold Spring Harbor changed us. You could see it in the practices,” he said. “They felt they could become better and they put in the effort and did it.”