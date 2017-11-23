Seaford’s offense features Mr. Inside and . . . Mr. Inside. Oh, and don’t forget Mr. Inside.

“I won’t pitch the ball to a kid who doesn’t have blazing speed,” Vikings coach Rob Perpall said. “If I had that kid, I’d do that. You don’t see us run around end much. We have slashers, not sprinters.”

But that doesn’t mean Seaford doesn’t have a strong finishing kick. The Vikings (9-2) will use a potent three-pronged rushing attack when they face Miller Place (10-1) in the Long Island Class IV championship game Friday at noon at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. Seaford is 2-5 in the LIC while the Panthers are making their first appearance.

Joe Angelastro (5-8, 175) is the busiest back, with 198 carries for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns. But 5-7, 165-pound Tyler Volpi (105 carries, 718 yards, eight TDs) had the hot hand in last week’s 21-0 victory over Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau IV title game, with 133 yards on 26 carries. Then there’s 6-0, 230-pound rock-solid fullback and middle linebacker Nick Calandra, who has contributed 444 yards on 72 carries with five touchdowns. He does the dirty work — blocking for the little guys and getting the tough short-yardage carries.

“They all run hard. That’s our secret,” Perpall said. “They’re playing well in the last four or five games. We’ll always try to go with the hot hand.”

That means having sophomore quarterback Logan Masters, who didn’t throw a single pass in the Cold Spring Harbor game, handing off to one of the three slashers and let them take care of business between the tackles behind a good offensive line led by Andrew Chirico.

“We tell our offensive line, ‘don’t quit’ and we just put our heads down and keep going,” Angelastro said after the county championship game in which he grinded for 67 yards and two short TD runs. “We’re all smash-mouth guys.”

Seaford’s style is for the running backs to take turns grinding and slashing until it wears down opposing defenses. “We’re always going to use all three guys,” Perpall said. “That’s what we do. We take what the other team allows us. Cold Spring Harbor overplayed Angelastro so we went with Volpi and he had the hot hand. Calandra is kind of like the workhorse. Sometimes he gets overlooked”

Although Volpi had a big game last week, it was Angelastro who excelled in the semifinals, churning for 175 yards on 25 carries in a 41-0 win over Locust Valley. He also had a monster game in a Week 5 victory over West Hempstead with 301 yards on 31 carries. Calandra ran for 119 yards in Week 3 against Valley Stream South.

“Calandra is bigger and more powerful, but basically, they are the same type of runners. Kids who run hard off tackle,” Perpall said.

And that’s the inside story.