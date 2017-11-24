Rob Perpall stared at the scoreboard one final time and reflected on the moment.

His Seaford football team had overcome a bigger, faster Miller Place to capture the Long Island Class IV championship, 29-27, on Friday at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“There weren’t many people who believed we could win,” said Perpall, who guided the Vikings to the schools’ third Long Island title. “I couldn’t catch a wink of sleep this week. And our players came out smoking hot and executed the game plan. I look up there and see what we achieved and I really believe high school kids are capable of anything.”

Perpall, 70, who has a 149-59-1 career coaching record, announced that this was the perfect ending, the right way to leave the sideline after 21 years as a head coach.

“It’s the right time,” said Perpall, who choked up a bit, when announcing his retirement. “Coaching can be stressful at any age. But at 70 years old . . . it’s really just the right time. When you do this right it’s a lot of work and takes away from your family life. I’m sure I’ll miss it but I’m going to spend more quality time with the family.”

Perpall’s impact in the Seaford community and with his players was not lost on senior defensive end Andrew Chirico.

“Besides my parents, Coach Perpall is the most influential person in my life,” Chirico said. “Whether you’re the best player or the worst player, he treats everyone with the same respect. He’s there for us on and off the field. If you’re having a rough day, Coach helps you get through it. He’s an excellent role model.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chirico said in dire moments, Perpall showed confidence in his players. And when Miller Place rallied Friday, it was Perpall, who stepped in and inspired his team.

“He always says the right thing,” Chirico said. “He brought us together as a team and made us believe nothing would stop us. If he doesn’t coach again, I’m glad I was a senior when he walked away with a championship.”

Perpall received congratulatory handshakes and pats on the back as he worked his way across Hofstra one final time. The sun had started its descent in the late afternoon and Perpall’s smile was the tell all.

“Yes, this is perfect,” he said. “You can’t write a better ending. I’m very proud.”