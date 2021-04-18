TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Tyler Martini #27 of Wantagh runs the ball
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Seaford vs. Wantagh

Print

Scenes from Seaford's football victory over neighbor Wantagh on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Massapequa's Tyler Payne (40) takes down Andres Duran Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa football Massapequa's Tyler Payne (40) takes down Andres Duran Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa football Massapequa's Tyler Payne (40) takes down Andres Duran Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa football Massapequa's Tyler Payne (40) takes down Andres Duran Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa football Whitman RB Tim Hunter takes the handoff fourteen Photos: Whitman vs. Longwood football Leisaan Hibbert of Half Hollow Hills East finds Photos: Bellport vs. Hills East in Suffolk II semis Jeline Bonilla of Babylon finds a tree to Our top high school sports photos: April 2021 West Islip WR Ryan Behrens sidesteps the tackle Photos: West Islip vs. Bellport football Devin Cline of Rocky Point pushes off Marc Photos: Harborfields vs. Rocky Point football James McHugh #1 of Seaford, right, gets congratulated Photos: Seaford vs. Clarke football Plainedge quarterback Joe Iadevio (14) gets taken down Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage football Sayville WR CJ Messina grabs the pass, and Photos: Sayville vs. Westhampton football Jon Zenny of Hewlett breaks through for the Photos: Valley Stream South vs. Hewlett football William Feldmann #22 of North Shore, left, gets Photos: North Shore vs. CSH football Syosset quarterback Stephen DeStefani passes to his receiver Photos: Massapequa vs. Syosset football Gerardo Delligatti of Malverne (left) and Bradley Williams Photos: Malverne vs. Friends Academy football Longwood quarterback Noah Rattmer hands the ball off Photos: Longwood vs. Bellport football Bayport WR Jameson Smith can't hold onto the Photos: Miller Place vs. BBP football Chaminade quarterback, Tyler Burke runs past Shawn McCabe Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade football Maximus Mongelli #12 of Kellenberg, right, gets congratulated Photos: SJB vs. Kellenberg football Pierce Archer #10 of Garden City gets congratulated Photos: MacArthur vs. Garden City football Half Hollow Hills EastÕs Morgan Talifero (81) celebrates Photos: Smithtown East vs. Hills East football William Floyd RB Jezayd Hall lunges for a Photos: Sayville vs. Floyd football Aidan Mulholland of Manhasset pulls away from Vinny Photos: Plainedge vs. Manhasset football
Didn’t find what you were looking for?